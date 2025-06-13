Fuelling student minds with healthy food

Release date: 13/06/25

More students than ever are accessing breakfast at their school, fuelling their mind before heading to the classroom for the day.

A $5.1 million State Government boost to breakfast provider funding was announced in the 2023-24 State Budget, which has since seen support flow on to areas of greatest demand in metropolitan and country South Australia. New data has shown that 218 schools participated in the breakfast program during 2024.

The number of participating schools providing breakfast five days a week has also risen from 58 per cent of participating schools in 2023 to 70 per cent in 2024, with sites able to work with providers to select the level of service delivery their school community needs.

Two key organisations, Foodbank SA and KickStart for Kids, provide the breakfast program in schools, which assists students to have a good start to their day.

Studies show that children who consume a healthy breakfast each day have improved school performance.

Unfortunately, as families grapple with the cost of living, demand is growing, and that is being reflected in our schools.

A Department for Education survey of food provision in our public schools last year found that 74 per cent (215 of 290 responding schools) had a school breakfast program. Of these, 86 per cent had reported an increase in demand for the breakfast program over the last year.

Meanwhile, a small pilot of a lunch program, being conducted in collaboration with South Australian independent retail chain, Drake’s Supermarkets in two Murray Bridge primary schools has been extended until the end of the year.

The program sees students offered a sandwich option, with a piece of fruit and muesli bar, once a week.

Quotes

Attributable to Blair Boyer

We can’t expect our students to be ready to learn each school day if they have an empty stomach. That’s why it’s important we support students with a healthy breakfast.

The Malinauskas Labor Government committed to extra funding for school breakfasts to ensure no child would be turned away.

We did this by quadrupling the annual funding to the two providers, Foodbank SA and Kickstart for Kids.

We will continue to make sure that funding is directed to those most in need as we set young learners up for their best possible future.

This is one of many cost-of-living relief initiatives to take the pressure off parents and support young learners achieve their academic potential.