Minnesota Hospice, a 5-Star Medicare Provider, Named a 2025 Top Workplace in Minnesota

Recognition is based entirely on employee feedback, highlighting Minnesota Hospice’s supportive culture rooted in compassion, respect, and belonging.

To be recognized as a Top Workplace based on our team’s feedback—makes this especially meaningful. This reflects our values in action.” — Ken Haglind, Founding CEO, Minnesota Hospice

LAKEVILLE, MN, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- -- Minnesota Hospice is honored to be named a 2025 Top Workplace by the Star Tribune—a recognition earned on its very first participation in the program. Unlike other awards, this distinction is based solely on feedback from employees, offering an authentic reflection of the culture and values that guide Minnesota Hospice. Minnesota Hospice is also a Medicare 5-star rated provider and has been voted Best Hospice by their local communities for five consecutive years.

“It’s not just what we do—it’s how we do it,” said Ken Haglind, Founding CEO of Minnesota Hospice. “I often receive text messages from our nurses saying, ‘I love this place so much’ and ‘I've never worked somewhere like this before.’ That’s what this award is about—being a place where people feel purpose, connection, and pride in their work.”

Employees across all roles—from nurses and CNAs to social workers, chaplains, administrative colleagues, and leadership—shared similar sentiments:

“This team makes you feel like you matter. It’s not just about getting the job done—it’s about how we treat each other while doing it.” — Home Health Aide CNA

“I've worked in hospice for over 20 years, and this is the first place where I’ve truly felt supported as both a nurse and a human being.” — RN Case Manager

“This is the first place I’ve worked where people genuinely enjoy being together. You can feel it in every meeting, every hallway, every hello.”

“At Minnesota Hospice, it actually feels like everyone has the same goal—caring for people, the right way.”

“I’m so grateful to be part of a team where nurses have a voice and laughter is part of the workday.”

“The way this organization prioritizes people—patients and staff—is something I hadn’t seen before. It’s real here.”

The confidential employee survey was administered by Energage, a trusted third-party platform that measures organizational health in areas like alignment, connection, and leadership. Top Workplaces awards are designed to spotlight companies that genuinely prioritize the well-being and engagement of their people.

What sets Minnesota Hospice apart is its culture of inclusivity and empowerment—both in patient care and in how team members show up for one another. The organization fosters a sense of belonging that reaches beyond job titles and daily tasks, and that feeling is consistently named by employees as the reason they choose to stay, grow, and serve here. Now in its ninth year, the organization brings together a highly experienced team—nurses, certified nursing assistants, social workers, chaplains, nurse practitioners, volunteers, music/massage therapists, and administrative colleagues—who collectively represent hundreds of years of healthcare experience.

“This recognition validates the care we pour into our team, just as we do for the families we serve,” said Haglind. “Being named a Top Workplace is not just an achievement—it’s a reflection of who we are.”

About Minnesota Hospice

Minnesota Hospice is a Medicare 5-star rated, independent, and locally owned organization dedicated to setting a new standard in hospice care. Named a 2025 Star Tribune Top Workplace and voted Best Hospice by local communities for five consecutive years, Minnesota Hospice leads with compassion, clinical excellence, and community trust. By focusing on patient and family needs, employing highly skilled care professionals, and a deep commitment to service excellence, Minnesota Hospice continues to serve as a beacon of support throughout the Twin Cities southern metro area.

At Minnesota Hospice, we understand that the choice to begin hospice care helps define how you live your life. Our priority is to support individuals, families, and caregivers—ensuring each person receives expert, compassionate care. Patients and families decide how this precious time is spent, focusing on quality of life while receiving the gold standard in healthcare from a care team they can trust.

