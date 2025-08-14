Minnesota Hospice Earns Minnesota’s Best for Second Consecutive Year

Minnesota Hospice is honored again as a top hospice provider in Star Tribune’s reader-voted Minnesota’s Best Awards.



LAKEVILLE, MN, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Minnesota Hospice is honored to once again be recognized by the community—this time with a 2025 Star Tribune Readers’ Choice Bronze Award for Best Hospice. This marks the second year in a row Minnesota Hospice has earned this distinction, affirming both community trust and the organization’s commitment to compassionate end-of-life care.

While the recognition is meaningful, the work behind it carries even greater weight. For Minnesota Hospice, every award is an opportunity to remind families of something many still don’t know—hospice care isn’t just for the final days.

“Too many people wait until the very end before starting hospice care,” said Ken Haglind, Founding CEO of Minnesota Hospice. “There’s so much more living that can happen when hospice is involved earlier—more comfort, more connection, and more time spent in meaningful ways.”

Part of Minnesota Hospice’s mission is community education—helping people understand what hospice really is, how it’s covered, and why earlier access can improve quality of life for both patients and families. Hospice care is covered by Medicare, Medicaid, and most private insurance plans, yet misconceptions continue to delay care that could bring relief and support sooner.

“Our work goes beyond bedside care,” said Allison Oja, MS, CT, MHt, Thanatologist and Director of Education and Community Support. “Hospice isn’t about giving up—it’s about living well for as long as possible, with the right support in place for people. Families deserve to understand all the choices available to them.”

This approach starts with a dedicated team of professionals—nurses, nurse practitioners, social workers, CNAs, chaplains, music and massage therapists, physicians, support staff, and volunteers—backed by a workplace culture that values their expertise and care. Minnesota Hospice was also recognized as a Star Tribune Top Workplace in 2025 on its very first entry, a reflection of employee pride and commitment. A supported team means supported families.

Minnesota Hospice is also a Medicare 5-star rated provider, a five-time Readers’ Choice Best Hospice, and now a two-time Star Tribune Minnesota’s Best winner. But at its core, the organization is a locally-owned hospice with one mission: to walk alongside families with trusted care that honors dignity, brings comfort, and supports them throughout their journey.

Families are encouraged to learn more about hospice and explore when it might be time to begin the conversation. “You don’t have to wait,” Haglind added. “We’re here to help you understand your options and make the most of the time you have.”

For more information about Minnesota Hospice or to speak with someone about when it might be time for hospice, visit minnesotahospice.com or call 952-898-1022.

About Minnesota Hospice

Minnesota Hospice is a Medicare 5-star rated, independent, and locally owned organization dedicated to setting a new standard in hospice care. Named a 2025 Star Tribune Top Workplace and voted Best Hospice for five consecutive years, Minnesota Hospice leads with compassion, clinical excellence, and community trust. By focusing on patient and family needs, employing highly skilled care professionals, and a deep commitment to service excellence, Minnesota Hospice continues to serve as a beacon of support throughout the Twin Cities southern metro area.

At Minnesota Hospice, we understand that the choice to begin hospice care helps define how you live your life. Our priority is to support individuals, families, and caregivers—ensuring each person receives expert, compassionate care. Patients and families decide how this precious time is spent, focusing on quality of life while receiving the gold standard in healthcare from a care team they can trust.

