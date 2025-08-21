Minnesota Hospice Joined Taste of Lakeville to Celebrate Community and Connection

From hospice care to community care, Minnesota Hospice continues its local commitment at Taste of Lakeville 2025

LAKEVILLE, MN, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Minnesota Hospice is proud to have joined the Lakeville community at the 2025 Taste of Lakeville last week, a signature summer event that celebrates food, connection, and local spirit.

Known for its exceptional culinary tastings, wine selections, and community gathering, Taste of Lakeville is also a celebration of the people and organizations that make Lakeville special. Minnesota Hospice’s participation reflects its ongoing commitment to being present for the community—not just in moments of need, but in moments of celebration.

“Taste of Lakeville is more than an event—it’s a way to be present with the community we proudly serve every day,” said Ken Haglind, Founding CEO of Minnesota Hospice. “We live here, we work here, and we believe in participating wherever our community gathers.”

Minnesota Hospice is a Medicare 5-star rated provider, recognized for its compassionate, patient and family-centered care. The organization was recently named a 2025 Star Tribune Top Workplace and voted Best Hospice in Lakeville for five consecutive years. These honors reflect the dedication of a team that strives to support individuals and families through some of life’s most significant moments—with the same commitment they bring to engaging with the community.

“At Minnesota Hospice, we care deeply about the people we serve, and that means being part of the broader life of our community,” Haglind added. “Events like Taste of Lakeville allow us to connect, listen, and be part of the fabric of Lakeville outside of the care setting.”

Taste of Lakeville drew attendees from across the Twin Cities area, offering an evening of tasting menus, entertainment, and local connection to raise funds for the Lakeville Rotary Club.

By participating, Minnesota Hospice continues to highlight its belief that strong community ties are essential to strong patient and family support.

To learn more about Minnesota Hospice and their mission of care, comfort, and connection, visit minnesotahospice.com.

About Minnesota Hospice

Minnesota Hospice is a Medicare 5-star rated, independent, and locally owned organization dedicated to setting a new standard in hospice care. Named a 2025 Star Tribune Top Workplace and voted Best Hospice in Lakeville for five consecutive years, Minnesota Hospice leads with compassion, clinical excellence, and community trust. By focusing on patient and family needs, employing highly skilled care professionals, and a deep commitment to service excellence, Minnesota Hospice continues to serve as a beacon of support throughout the Twin Cities southern metro area.

At Minnesota Hospice, we understand that the choice to begin hospice care helps define how you live your life. Our priority is to support individuals, families, and caregivers—ensuring each person receives expert, compassionate care. Patients and families decide how this precious time is spent, focusing on quality of life while receiving the gold standard in healthcare from a care team they can trust.

