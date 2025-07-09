Minnesota Hospice Joins 2025 Pan-O-Prog Parade to Celebrate Community, Connection, and Joy in Lakeville

This summer, Minnesota Hospice celebrates four years of connection, presence, and fun at Lakeville’s beloved Pan-O-Prog community parade.

LAKEVILLE, MN, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Minnesota Hospice is proud to once again join Lakeville’s celebrated Pan-O-Prog Parade, a long-standing tradition rooted in community pride and celebration. This year marks Minnesota Hospice’s fourth year participating in the event, which draws thousands of attendees to downtown Lakeville for one of the most anticipated summer events in the city.

More than just a mile-long walk down Main Street, Pan-O-Prog reflects Minnesota Hospice’s deep belief in showing up for the community—not only during times of need, but in moments of joy, too.

“Pan-O-Prog is our way of walking alongside the community we serve—celebrating life, connection, and bringing people together,” said Ken Haglind, Founding CEO of Minnesota Hospice. “We live here, we work here, and we’re proud to be part of the fabric of this community.”

Known for handing out candy, the Minnesota Hospice parade crew will bring more than 100,000 pieces—over 1,000 pounds—adding both fun and heart to this year’s event. Staff members from across the organization including nurses, social workers, CNAs, chaplains, and family members march together in matching shirts, waving, cheering, and connecting with people all along the mile-long route down Holyoke Avenue.

With approximately 120 organizations participating and up to 15,000 attendees expected, Pan-O-Prog has become more than a parade—it’s a reminder of how meaningful community presence can be.

Minnesota Hospice is a Medicare 5-star rated, locally owned provider, a 2025 Star Tribune Top Workplace, and has been voted Best Hospice in Lakeville five years in a row. Their continued participation in community events like Pan-O-Prog is one way they reinforce their commitment to being not just a hospice provider, but a trusted neighbor.

To learn more about Minnesota Hospice and their mission of care, comfort, and connection, visit minnesotahospice.com.

About Minnesota Hospice

Minnesota Hospice is a Medicare 5-star rated, independent, and locally owned organization dedicated to setting a new standard in hospice care. Named a 2025 Star Tribune Top Workplace and voted Best Hospice in Lakeville for five consecutive years, Minnesota Hospice leads with compassion, clinical excellence, and community trust. By focusing on patient and family needs, employing highly skilled care professionals, and a deep commitment to service excellence, Minnesota Hospice continues to serve as a beacon of support throughout the Twin Cities southern metro area.

At Minnesota Hospice, we understand that the choice to begin hospice care helps define how you live your life. Our priority is to support individuals, families, and caregivers—ensuring each person receives expert, compassionate care. Patients and families decide how this precious time is spent, focusing on quality of life while receiving the gold standard in healthcare from a care team they can trust.

