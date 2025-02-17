Minnesota Hospice Wins Readers' Choice Award for 5th Consecutive Year

For the 5th year in a row, Minnesota Hospice is a Readers' Choice winner, voted Best Hospice by local communities for exceptional hospice care & family support

This recognition is a reflection of the trust families place in us. Being honored year after year reaffirms our commitment to compassionate, high-quality hospice care.” — Ken Haglind, Founding CEO, Minnesota Hospice

LAKEVILLE, MN, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Minnesota Hospice, is proud to announce that it has been voted a Readers' Choice Award winner for the fifth consecutive year, selected by local communities as Best Hospice.

“We are deeply honored to receive this recognition for the fifth year in a row,” said Ken Haglind, Founding CEO of Minnesota Hospice. “To see the impact throughout our communities reinforces the trust families place in us. Hospice care is about more than medical support—it’s about dignity, comfort, and providing families with the guidance they need during one of life’s most significant moments.”

The Readers' Choice Awards are determined by community members who vote for businesses and organizations that make a meaningful impact in their lives. Minnesota Hospice’s continued acknowledgment across multiple communities reflects its strong reputation for compassionate, high-quality hospice care.

As one of only four Medicare 5-star rated hospices in the entire state of Minnesota, Minnesota Hospice continues to lead with patient-centered care, emphasizing comfort, respect, and emotional support for both patients and their families.

“Every family deserves compassionate end-of-life care, and we are honored to be recognized for the work our team does every day,” added Haglind. “These awards belong to our dedicated staff, who bring expertise and empathy to every patient and family we serve.”

Minnesota Hospice extends its gratitude to the communities that have placed their trust in its care. As it continues to grow, the organization remains committed to setting the standard for hospice excellence across Minnesota.

For more information about Minnesota Hospice and their services, visit minnesotahospice.com.



About Minnesota Hospice

Minnesota Hospice is a Medicare 5-star rated, independent and locally owned organization dedicated to setting a new standard in community hospice care. By focusing on patient and family needs, employing highly skilled care professionals, and maintaining a commitment to excellence in all areas of service, Minnesota Hospice is a community leader for hospice support and compassion in the Twin Cities area. Minnesota Hospice was also named Bronze Best Hospice in Minnesota by the Star Tribune as part of their 2024 Minnesota’s Best Awards.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.