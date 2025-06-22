Submit Release
News Search

There were 231 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,098 in the last 365 days.

Why Founders Shouldn’t Be the Ones Running the Sales Team—Especially in Wellness Businesses

Why Founders Shouldn’t Be the Ones Running the Sales Team—Especially in Wellness Businesses

Tom Jackobs provides fractional sales leadership so practitioners can focus on impact, not conversion calls.

Founders should lead the mission—not chase down every lead. That’s what a sales leader is for.”
— Tom Jackobs
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wellness founders are often visionaries—not closers. Tom Jackobs is challenging the belief that practitioners should lead sales, offering part-time sales management that aligns with values and boosts results.

Burnout happens fast when heart-led founders try to coach, serve, market, and sell on their own.

Jackobs helps relieve that burden by managing the sales process, supporting the team, and embedding HEART-based frameworks into the entire conversion funnel.

His fractional model delivers consistent coaching, conversion tracking, and people-first sales systems designed for relationship-driven brands.

"Founders should lead the mission—not chase down every lead. That’s what a sales leader is for." — Tom Jackobs

Explore how Tom’s fractional sales management can transform your business at https://www.TomJackobs.com

###

About Tom Jackobs:
Tom Jackobs helps values-based business owners scale ethically with proven sales systems. As a fractional sales leader, he brings clarity, confidence, and compassion to growing sales teams in the wellness and private-pay space.

Media Contact:
Tom Jackobs
Email: tom@tomjackobs.com
Phone: 713-240-1529

Thomas V Jackobs
JackobsEffect, Inc.
+1 713-240-1520
tom@tomjackobs.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
X
Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Why Founders Shouldn’t Be the Ones Running the Sales Team—Especially in Wellness Businesses

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more