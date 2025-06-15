Tom Jackobs Offers Fractional Sales Management for Heart-Led Wellness Practices

New service helps mission-driven businesses improve sales performance without building a full in-house sales team.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tom Jackobs, international sales strategist, is now offering fractional sales management services to help private-pay wellness and health businesses scale ethically and sustainably.The service provides part-time sales leadership, customized scripting, and live coaching support—without the overhead of a full-time hire.Designed for mission-driven teams, the focus is on boosting performance while preserving heart-centered communication with prospects.Jackobs brings decades of experience in health and wellness sales, empowering teams with systems, coaching, and compassionate leadership that actually closes deals."Heart-led businesses deserve world-class sales leadership—without compromising their values." — Tom Jackobs Discover how fractional sales management can elevate your team at https://www.TomJackobs.com ###About Tom Jackobs:Tom Jackobs is an international speaker and sales strategist helping purpose-driven businesses build emotionally intelligent sales teams. His fractional sales management service empowers practitioners and heart-led founders to lead and grow with integrity.Media Contact:Tom JackobsEmail: tom@tomjackobs.comPhone: 713-240-1529

