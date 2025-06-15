Tom Jackobs Offers Fractional Sales Management for Heart-Led Wellness Practices
New service helps mission-driven businesses improve sales performance without building a full in-house sales team.
The service provides part-time sales leadership, customized scripting, and live coaching support—without the overhead of a full-time hire.
Designed for mission-driven teams, the focus is on boosting performance while preserving heart-centered communication with prospects.
Jackobs brings decades of experience in health and wellness sales, empowering teams with systems, coaching, and compassionate leadership that actually closes deals.
"Heart-led businesses deserve world-class sales leadership—without compromising their values." — Tom Jackobs
Discover how fractional sales management can elevate your team at https://www.TomJackobs.com
###
About Tom Jackobs:
Tom Jackobs is an international speaker and sales strategist helping purpose-driven businesses build emotionally intelligent sales teams. His fractional sales management service empowers practitioners and heart-led founders to lead and grow with integrity.
