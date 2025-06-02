SA leads the nation in housing and construction

Release date: 02/06/25

South Australia has outperformed every state and territory for growth in the building and construction industry during the March quarter, new ABS figures have revealed.

Master Builders Australia’s analysis of ABS Construction Work Done data has shown that South Australia’s total construction work done reached $4.59 billion, marking a 7.7% increase compared to the same period last year. This growth far surpasses the national average of 3.5% for the quarter.

Compared to the December 2024 quarter, South Australia’s total construction work done increased by 6.7%, again outpacing the national result, which was flat (0.0%) over the same period.

MBA’s analysis also found that building work in South Australia jumped 16.2% year-on-year, while the rest of Australia saw only a 2.6% increase.

Residential building work in SA grew by an exceptional 22.9% compared with last year, with new detached houses up 22.6% and new apartment/unit building up 27.9%.

Non-residential building work in SA increased by 7.3% year-on-year, compared to a national decline of 3.9% for this sector.

Data also shows South Australia is well ahead of most other jurisdictions for the number of new dwellings approved in April.

Department for Treasury and Finance data shows the number of new dwellings in South Australia rose by 9.5% in April, bucking a national trend where approvals fell 5.7%. Dwelling approvals are up 28.8% year on year.

This data also revealed the number of private sector houses approved for construction in SA is up 15% year on year.

The statistics are testament to the state’s strong pipeline of projects and ongoing investment in housing developments and housing infrastructure.

The Malinauskas Labor Government is progressively delivering over 61,000 potential new housing opportunities for South Australians through the creation of a pipeline of land releases, direct project delivery, project facilitation, planning code amendments and development agreements over former government owned land.

Quotes

Attributable to Nick Champion

These outstanding figures demonstrate that South Australia is leading the nation in building and construction, with our state growing faster and stronger than anywhere else in the country.

These results are a credit to our hardworking construction industry and the thousands of South Australians who are building, planning and investing in SA’s future.

This is a clear vote of confidence in our state’s future and our government’s plan for housing.

Attributable to Kym Morgan, General Manager of Public Affairs, Strategic Projects & Member Services, Master Builders Australia SA

Our building and construction industry continues to lead the charge and deliver the infrastructure South Aussies need.

The increase in construction activity shows the efforts of government and industry to stimulate housing construction activity is working. The ABS figures also point to a strong commercial sector.

These figures don’t mean job done. The joint housing and skills shortages will throttle economic growth unless we continue pulling all levers to address them. MBASA is committed to continuing to work with the Malinauskas Government towards overcoming these challenges and building a stronger SA.