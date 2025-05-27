Mikro-Technik selects McCormick County to establish first North American operation

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Mikro-Technik, a natural fiber manufacturer, today announced it selects McCormick County to establish its first North American operation. The company’s $3.2 million investment will create 27 new jobs.

Founded in Germany in 1954, Mikro-Technik specializes in the processing of cellulose fiber into additives for the food and pet food industries. The company’s fibers are a renewable raw material used as a functional ingredient in food applications.

Mikro-Technik is leasing and upfitting the facility located at 8463 Highway 28/221 in Plum Branch. The new operation will expand the company’s production capacity for customers in the U.S. and Canada.

Operations are expected to be online in the third quarter of 2025. Individuals interested in joining the Mikro-Technik team should visit the company’s careers page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development awarded a $350,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant to McCormick County to assist with the costs of building improvements.

QUOTES

“Establishing our first North American facility in McCormick County marks an exciting milestone for Mikro-Technik. This investment allows us to better serve our customers across the American continent, while also contributing to the local economy. We are grateful for the support we've received at the state and local levels and look forward to growing our operations in South Carolina.” -Mikro-Technik GmbH & Co. KG CEO K. Weingarten

“Mikro-Technik’s $3.2 million investment and the 27 new jobs it brings will provide a major boost to the local economy. The people of McCormick County are hardworking and prepared for this opportunity, and I am confident Mikro-Technik will find a community that is fully committed to its success.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“South Carolina has the resources in place to attract companies from across the globe, and today’s announcement is further proof. We are grateful for Mikro-Technik's investment in McCormick County and look forward to many years of success.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Welcoming this innovative agri-tech company to South Carolina will benefit our state’s forestry sector by offering exciting new uses for forest products. I’m proud to welcome Mikro-Technik as the newest member of the state’s agribusiness community.” -Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers

“On behalf of the county council and the citizens of McCormick County, we welcome Mikro-Technik to our community. We are pleased that Mikro-Technik has selected McCormick County as a place to locate its first operation outside of Germany. It is exciting to see this company lease and upfit the McCormick County speculative building to create jobs and provide an economic boost for McCormick County.” -McCormick County Council Chairman Bernie Hamby

“Mikro-Technik’s decision to choose McCormick County for its first North American operation is a testament to the vision and leadership of the McCormick County Council. Their foresight in investing in a speculative building made this opportunity possible, and we’re proud to see that commitment paying off with high-quality jobs and international investment.” -Western SC Economic Development Partnership Board Chairman Gary Stooksbury

FIVE FAST FACTS