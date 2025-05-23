State Budget delivers for wildlife rescue

Release date: 23/05/25

The 2025-26 State Budget includes $7.6 million to better support the volunteer wildlife rescue and rehabilitation sector to care for injured native animals and to support wildlife conservation.

The significant funding will support more engagement with volunteer groups and ultimately improve the health and resilience of South Australia’s biodiversity.

The investment includes $1.4 million over four years to support the Adelaide Koala & Wildlife Centre, which has been run philanthropically for many years, providing free veterinary care to more than 14,000 animals over the past decade.

With the centre facing closure due to escalating costs, the Malinauskas Government has stepped up to ensure this important service continues to provide urgent care to sick and injured koalas and other wildlife.

A further $6.2 million will be provided to support the volunteer wildlife rescue and rehabilitation sector and for wildlife conservation including for a new grants program to allow carers to access vital veterinary services.

The extra wildlife funding responds to recommendations from the Review of the South Australia’s 2019-20 Bushfire Season (the Keelty review), the SA Wildlife and Habitat Bushfire Recovery Taskforce and Royal Commission into National Disaster Arrangements in relation to the management of wildlife in emergencies.

Quotes

Attributable to Stephen Mullighan

This State Budget supports the future viability for these wildlife rescue carers with significant funding over the next four years.

These services are often run by selfless volunteers who dedicate an incredible amount of time caring for sick and injured native animals.

Attributable to Susan Close

The Adelaide Koala and Wildlife Centre plays a vital role caring for sick and injured native fauna in South Australia.

The Malinauskas Government has listened to the sector and heard their calls for help, and I’m really pleased to be announcing such a significant funding package.

Like the RSPCA, which has received a 350 per cent increase in funding under the Malinauskas Government, the wildlife rescue sector was under resourced for many years and this Budget helps to address this.