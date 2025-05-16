Secretary of State Kris Warner Reports 1,352 New WV Business Registrations for April of 2025

Charleston, W.Va. – The WV Secretary of State's Office registered 1,352 new businesses statewide during the month of April according to Secretary of State Kris Warner. Counties that led the state in total businesses registered in April include Kanawha, Berkeley, Monongalia, Raleigh and Jefferson.

Top five counties in total businesses registered:

Kanawha County - 127 new registrations

Berkeley County - 126 new registrations

Monongalia County - 110 new registrations Raleigh County - 75 new registrations Jefferson County - 67 new registrations

Of the 1,352 new businesses registered in April, 171 qualified for one of the programs offered by the WV Secretary of State's Office. Each program waives the initial registration fee for registering the business. The Boots to Business incentive also waives the first four years of Annual Report filing fees, offering potential savings of up to $250 for new business owners.

New business owners eligible for WVSOS cost savings programs:

Veterans, active-duty, military spouses - 82 new registrations

New business owners under the age of 30 - 89 new registrations

Learn more about the Boots to Business and Young Entrepreneur fee waiver programs.

Statewide, West Virginia registered 13,835 new businesses in the previous 12-month period, from May 1, 2024, to April 30, 2025. Raleigh County led all 55 counties with a 19.23% growth rate during the one-year timespan. To review county-by-county growth, visit our Business Statistics Database. Total of 163,032 businesses are registered to do business in West Virginia.

Business Tip of the Month:

The Secretary of State's Office stores your Articles of Organization or Articles of Incorporation and maintains accurate officer and address information for your business. The State Tax Division issues your Business License. To receive a copy of your Business License, you can contact the State Tax Division at 304-558-3333.

The WVSOS Business Division works closely with the WV Department of Commerce to help get entrepreneurs the support and assistance they need to start and open their business. Read more about the partnership at WV Business-Link.

Customer Service Summary

WVSOS Business Division Director Sarah Carey is pleased to announce that, last month, the Business Division assisted 4,284 customers through phone calls, in-person office visits, and virtual appointments. Launched earlier this year, the WVSOS Office's virtual appointment scheduler allows customers to receive face-to-face customer support at a time or with a specialist of their choosing from the comfort of their office or even their own home.

Phone calls to the WVSOS Business Division - 4,189

Virtual appointments with WVSOS Business Specialists - 10

In-person customers to WVSOS Business Offices - 85

Wirt County led the state in the percentage of new business growth with a total of six new business registrations, a 2.70% increase. The Secretary of State’s Business Division reported that Lincoln, Mineral, Monroe and Dodridge also experienced notable growth during the month.

Top five counties in new business growth: