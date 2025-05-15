Advancing Science and Technology Research

Governor Kathy Hochul celebrated the groundbreaking of Farmingdale State College’s new state-of-the-art Computer Sciences Center, a part of the Governor’s efforts to advance science and technology research and economic opportunities for New Yorkers. The project is made possible by a $30 million investment through Empire State Development’s Long Island Investment Fund and $45 million in Capital funding from SUNY.

“In New York, we are shaping our students to be the next generation of leaders,” Governor Hochul said. “Our SUNYs and CUNYs provide an exceptional and well-rounded education for New Yorkers to explore science and technology research — the groundbreaking of the Computer Sciences Center at Farmingdale will uncover technological advancements and advance economic opportunities in our state; that’s how we build a better New York.”

SUNY Chancellor John B. King said, “Our SUNY campuses play an integral role in preparing the next generation of skilled professionals for New York’s advancing STEM sector. We applaud Governor Hochul’s vision and commitment, and we are thankful for our partnership with Empire State Development, which has made the Computer Sciences Center at Farmingdale a reality.”

The SUNY Board of Trustees said, “Congratulations to Farmingdale State College on the groundbreaking of their Computer Sciences Center. Today’s event marks a monumental milestone in SUNY’s work, alongside Governor Hochul and state leaders, to ensure students passionate about research and technological advancements have the resources they need to achieve their goals.”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, "Today's groundbreaking at Farmingdale State College represents a transformative step forward for Long Island's technology sector. This project will catalyze economic growth across the region by connecting talented students directly with industry partners who need their skills. As businesses and academia collaborate in innovative ways, we'll see accelerated technological advancement, a more robust talent pipeline, and a stronger, more competitive New York economy ready to lead in tomorrow's technology landscape."

Empire State Development Board Chairman Kevin Law said, "Today we're breaking ground on more than just a building—we're establishing a cornerstone for Long Island's technological advancement. This center represents a critical investment in our regional economy, creating both immediate construction jobs and long-term opportunities in high-growth sectors. The ripple effects will benefit communities across Long Island as graduates fill skilled positions, businesses find innovative solutions to their challenges, and our region strengthens its competitive position in the global marketplace."

The Computer Sciences Center will include new classrooms, computer labs, seminar spaces and a collaborative space for industry-related vendors. It will support Farmingdale’s rapidly growing computer and information science programs, which have experienced a 40 percent increase in enrollment over the last five years. The Computer Sciences Center will be the campus’ first Zero Net Carbon Ready building with an approximate total square footage of 52,000.

President of Farmingdale State College Robert S. Prezant said, “We are beyond grateful to Governor Hochul, the Empire State Development Corporation, the Long Island Regional Economic Development Council, and the State University of New York for their support in the development of the Computer Sciences Center building on the Farmingdale State College campus. So much more than a building, the center will provide a hub of advanced technology education and programming, enabling interdisciplinary and collaborative innovation, research, and learning. It will also allow us to support increasing enrollment in our technology programs with a focus on workforce development.”

State Senator Monica R. Martinez said, "Technological advancements continue to move the world and our region forward, and Farmingdale State College’s Center for Computer Science and Information Technology will prepare students for success in these dynamic fields. It is here where a hub for the development of Long Island’s next generation of digital pioneers will soon flourish, and it will be here where the highly skilled workforce essential to fueling this region’s high-tech economy will begin their academic journeys. We are excited for this groundbreaking and for the future, when those who come through this center help shape the breakthroughs that move our world forward."

Assemblymember Kwani O’Pharrow said, "This week, we broke ground on a new facility that is envisioned as a dynamic center for collaboration and innovation, bringing together diverse stakeholders like students, educators, and local businesses to foster the development of future technologies, creative ideas, and positive community impact. It emphasizes that this building is not just a physical structure but a symbol of a forward-thinking approach to education, entrepreneurship, and community engagement."

Suffolk County Minority Leader Jason Richberg said, “The groundbreaking at Farmingdale State College is more than the start of a new building — it’s the foundation for Long Island’s future. The Center for Computer Science and Information Technology represents a critical investment in education, workforce development, and regional innovation. By bringing together students, local businesses, and community organizations under one roof, we’re not just preparing the next generation of tech leaders — we’re creating pathways to opportunity for all. This is a smart win for taxpayers, leveraging $45 million in SUNY Construction Fund dollars and money from the State’s Long Island Investment Fund to build a cutting-edge facility that will return real value to our region. It exemplifies how public-private partnerships and forward-thinking use of government resources can shape a stronger, more equitable future for Long Island.”

Town of Babylon Supervisor Rich Schaffer said, "This state-of-the-art facility will not only enhance educational opportunities but also serve as a catalyst for economic growth, ensuring that Long Island remains at the forefront of technological innovation. We are proud to support initiatives that invest in our community's future and provide our residents with the tools they need to succeed in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.”

About The State University of New York

The State University of New York is the largest comprehensive system of higher education in the United States, and more than 95 percent of all New Yorkers live within 30 miles of any one of SUNY’s 64 colleges and universities. Across the system, SUNY has four academic health centers, five hospitals, four medical schools, two dental schools, a law school, the country’s oldest school of maritime, the state’s only college of optometry, and manages one US Department of Energy National Laboratory. In total, SUNY serves about 1.4 million students amongst its entire portfolio of credit- and non-credit-bearing courses and programs, continuing education, and community outreach programs. SUNY oversees nearly a quarter of academic research in New York. Research expenditures system-wide are nearly $1.16 billion in fiscal year 2024, including significant contributions from students and faculty. There are more than three million SUNY alumni worldwide, and one in three New Yorkers with a college degree is a SUNY alum. To learn more about how SUNY creates opportunities, visit www.suny.edu.