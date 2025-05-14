Secretary of State Kris Warner gives keynote address for FOP at National Police Week ceremony in Parkersburg

Parkersburg, W.Va. – National Police Week (May 11-17) is being celebrated this week. On Monday, the Fraternal Order of Police Blennerhassett Lodge No. 79 hosted their annual ceremony in Parkersburg marking the occasion.

The FOP Blennerhassett Lodge consists of law enforcement officers from the Parkersburg Police Department, the Vienna Police Department, the Williamstown Police Department, the Wood County Sheriff's Department, and the WV State Police. Detective R.S. Black of the Vienna Police Department serves as the president of the FOP Lodge No. 79.

WV Secretary of State Kris Warner was a special guest and keynote speaker for the ceremony and awards luncheon that followed. The event began with the annual laying of a ceremonial memorial wreath at the Public Safety Memorial located at the Parkersburg Municipal Building. Secretary Warner and Lodge President Black had the honor of placing the wreath at the memorial.

From Left to Right: Detective R.S. Black of the Vienna Police Department, ﻿President of the FOP Lodge 79 and WV Secretary of State Kris Warner

"Today, we remember to say, "thank you" to the brave men and women of law enforcement," Secretary Warner said. "We also take time to celebrate those individuals who gave their lives to protect others."

"But sometimes we forget to thank the families of the officers who leave their homes to protect our homes, our children, our families, our schools, and our communities," Warner said. "So, it is important for me, on behalf of my family and on behalf of the entire state, to extend a sincere "thank you" to the husbands, wives, and children of the law enforcement officers."

Secretary Warner also participated in the annual Awards ceremony as the event's keynote speaker. He helped the Lodge present special recognition for bravery and service to Patrolman Matthew Eichhorn, II, Patrolman Chase Mathess, Patrolman Spencer Wiley, Patrolman Justin Ozanick, Patrolman Cole Plants and Patrolman Shane Suttles.

The Charles L. Plum Memorial Award for Wood County's Police Officer of the Year was awarded to Parkersburg Police Officer Dyllan Caplinger.

The Distinguished Citizen of the Year was given to the men and women of St. Joseph's Ambulance Service. For more than 50 years, the owners and employees of St. Joseph's Ambulance Service provided dedicated emergency services to the people of Wood County and surrounding communities.

The Lifetime Achievement Award went to William Minear, II. Minear has dedicated more than 35 years to public safety and emergency services. He currently serves as the Deputy Director of Critical Infrastructure with the WV National Guard.

"I can't tell you what an honor it is for me to be here with all of you today. To be here with you and your families," said Secretary Warner. "Thank you for your service."

For additional photos from the FOP Blennerhassett Lodge No. 79 Memorial Service and the Awards Banquet, ​CLICK HERE.