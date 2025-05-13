Wayne County voter sentenced for double voting in a West Virginia election

Wayne, W.Va. – A West Virginia man was sentenced on Friday for election fraud he committed in the November 2020 General Election.

Richard Allen Chapman of Huntington was charged with illegal voting for casting two ballots in the 2020 General Election—one in person in Wayne County, West Virginia, and the other as an absentee-by-mail ballot in Florida. Prosecuting Attorney Richard Thompson obtained the indictment, and matter was adjudicated by Wayne County Circuit Court Judge James H. Young, Jr.

According to the Court’s Order, sufficient evidence exists to find Mr. Chapman guilty of the offense of illegal voting and the Defendant pled "No Contest" to the misdemeanor charge. ﻿Mr. Chapman was ordered to pay a $250 fine plus court costs.

“Mr. Chapman’s actions rendered him with more voting power for U.S. President than all other lawful voters,” said WV Secretary of State Kris Warner. “The integrity of our elections is paramount, and this conviction is a bittersweet success. We want to rid our elections of all fraud, but when it does occur, we will seek justice for punishment and deterrence.”

At the time the election fraud was committed the penalty was a misdemeanor. However, during the 2022 Regular Legislative Session, the West Virginia Legislature passed HB 4311 making illegal voting a felony crime punishable by 1-10 years of imprisonment and up to a $10,000 fine. Although the increased penalty did not apply to Mr. Chapman’s actions, Legislative intent could not be clearer: illegal voting is one of the most serious election law crimes.

Secretary Warner thanked Prosecuting Attorney Thompson for pursuing the case and congratulated him on securing the conviction. He also recognized Investigation Division Director Kim Mason and for​mer Attorney General Investigator Charles “Doug” McVicker, II, for their work on the case.

"This case sends a message loud and clear," said Secretary Warner. "We don't care how long it takes to get a conviction. If you cheat in an election in West Virginia, you will be held responsible and prosecuted."