Tom Jackobs Introduces AI-Human Answering Service for Private Pay Medical Practices
New hybrid solution helps clinics increase appointment bookings and reduce missed calls without losing the human touch.
The new service combines advanced AI-driven voice technology with trained human support to ensure calls are answered quickly and professionally—24/7.
Unlike fully automated systems that can feel impersonal, this hybrid model maintains warmth and accuracy while boosting operational efficiency.
Practices using the service report a significant increase in appointment bookings, improved patient satisfaction, and better conversion from inquiries to consults.
Learn more or request a demo at https://www.BusinessLeadMaximizer.com
About Tom Jackobs:
Tom Jackobs is an international speaker and sales strategist, founder of Business Lead Maximizer, and creator of hybrid sales and support systems for wellness professionals. His AI-Human answering service helps clinics convert more leads and improve the patient experience without hiring additional staff.
