Tom Jackobs Introduces AI-Human Answering Service for Private Pay Medical Practices

New hybrid solution helps clinics increase appointment bookings and reduce missed calls without losing the human touch.

Most private-pay practices lose thousands every month from missed calls. This service ensures no patient is left hanging—and it sounds like a real person because sometimes it is.” — Tom Jackobs

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Business Lead Maximizer, led by sales strategist Tom Jackobs, has launched a hybrid AI and human-powered answering service designed for private pay medical clinics and wellness practices.The new service combines advanced AI-driven voice technology with trained human support to ensure calls are answered quickly and professionally—24/7.Unlike fully automated systems that can feel impersonal, this hybrid model maintains warmth and accuracy while boosting operational efficiency.Practices using the service report a significant increase in appointment bookings, improved patient satisfaction, and better conversion from inquiries to consults.Learn more or request a demo at https://www.BusinessLeadMaximizer.com ###About Tom Jackobs:Tom Jackobs is an international speaker and sales strategist, founder of Business Lead Maximizer, and creator of hybrid sales and support systems for wellness professionals. His AI-Human answering service helps clinics convert more leads and improve the patient experience without hiring additional staff.Media Contact:Tom JackobsEmail: tom@tomjackobs.comPhone: 713-240-1529

