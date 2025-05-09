State-first ‘Empowering African Youth’ Program launches

The State Government is investing $2.5 million to increase support available to young African South Australians, their families, and communities through the launch of the Empowering African Youth Program.

Launched today at ServiceFM stadium at Gepps Cross, the program aims to keep young African South Australian students connected to their heritage and values, while empowering them to deal with personal challenges and strive to reach their potential.

The program is being delivered in six schools in the northern suburbs with high numbers of students from African backgrounds, to promote both engagement and retention of students through their education and through collaborative partnerships.

The six schools are Craigmore High School, Mark Oliphant College, Salisbury East High School, Parafield Gardens High School, Playford International College, and Roma Mitchell Secondary College.

Football SA Partnership

In partnership with the Department for Education, Football SA has been engaged to deliver the African Youth Football Program in targeted schools with the support of a newly appointed African Youth Program Coordinator, who is of African heritage and is focused on introducing and facilitating students’ engagement and participation.

The football program commences in week 3 of term 2 and is linked to the school curriculum, to improve student connection with the education system and spark an interest in lifelong learning.

The Village Program

In addition to building their soccer skills, participants will get access to youth-focused workshops on a variety of topics, as well as opportunities to build social networks and engage with state government agencies, programs and support services.

Mentoring, Coaching and Counselling (MCC), a non-government culturally specific service provider based in northern Adelaide has also been engaged to deliver the Village Program, providing structured group mentoring, one-on-one case management, and a basketball program at schools in partnership with the Eastside Rams and Basketball SA.

Other funding support

One-off grants will also support various African community organisations to deliver programs that strengthen family bonds, enhance wellbeing, and create positive environments for young people and their families.

The African Communities Council of South Australia is also being supported to continue its collaboration with other African community organisations and communities to empower young people.

Generous in-kind support is also being received from SAPOL, the Legal Services Commission, Mission Australia, Survivors of Torture, Trauma Assistance and Rehabilitation Services (STTARS) and Basketball SA.

Quotes

Attributable to Minister for Multicultural Affairs, Zoe Bettison

Empowering African young people to lead fulfilling lives as positive contributors to the community, has been a particular focus of the Malinauskas Labor Government.

In 2023, the African Communities Council of South Australia released a

report on youth violence and crime within African South Australian communities. The report identified significant challenges for these communities, but importantly, it also flagged opportunities to build resilience and capability for African South Australians to proactively prioritise, plan and solve these issues.

Since then, the State Government has been working with African community leaders, faith leaders, and community members and organisations to progress the early intervention measures that will commence this year.

The positive feedback we have already received from participants and program partners suggests the early intervention measures being delivered this year are appropriate, high priority, and will respond to the immediate needs of our African communities.

Together, I am confident we can achieve our shared objective to increase the culturally appropriate services and support available to meet the needs of young African South Australians, their families and communities.

Attributable to David Chikwuba, Executive Director Mentoring, Coaching & Counselling PTY LTD

The program provides safe, empowering spaces for students to explore cultural identity, develop emotional resilience, and strengthen leadership skills.

Through weekly school-based sessions, students engage in storytelling, civic education, creative expression, and community-led workshops that affirm their identity and equip them for life beyond school.

The impact of the program extends beyond the students — it helps schools become more inclusive and intercultural in practice.

As young people gain confidence in who they are, they begin to share their stories and connect with others, contributing to a school culture where diversity is not only acknowledged but lived.