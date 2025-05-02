Senate Bill 717 Printer's Number 729

PENNSYLVANIA, May 2 - PRINTER'S NO. 729

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

717

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY BOSCOLA, FONTANA, KANE, COSTA, MILLER AND COLEMAN,

MAY 2, 2025

REFERRED TO FINANCE, MAY 2, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), entitled "An

act relating to tax reform and State taxation by codifying

and enumerating certain subjects of taxation and imposing

taxes thereon; providing procedures for the payment,

collection, administration and enforcement thereof; providing

for tax credits in certain cases; conferring powers and

imposing duties upon the Department of Revenue, certain

employers, fiduciaries, individuals, persons, corporations

and other entities; prescribing crimes, offenses and

penalties," in sales and use tax, further providing for

exclusions from tax.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 204(58) of the act of March 4, 1971

(P.L.6, No.2), known as the Tax Reform Code of 1971, is amended

and the section is amended by adding a clause to read:

Section 204. Exclusions from Tax.--The tax imposed by

section 202 shall not be imposed upon any of the following:

* * *

(58) The sale at retail or use of a personal computer, a

tablet, a personal digital assistant, a peripheral device or an

Internet access device, or a service contract or single-user

