Industry leaders, take note: Autism Works

Release date: 30/04/25

Industry leaders are gathering in Adelaide today to promote and learn more about the benefits of employing autistic South Australians – in the state’s first Autism Works Employment Summit.

The Summit will focus on the untapped potential of autistic people in the workplace, helping to remove barriers for employers and foster autism inclusion.

ABS data shows the unemployment rate for autistic Australians is around 34 per cent – more than three times the rate for people with disability, and almost six times the rate for people without disability.

Held at the Adelaide Convention Centre, the event highlights autistic individuals’ unique skills and strengths that are highly valued across modern industries – such as attention to detail, sustained focus and a creative and innovative approach.

Industries hearing this message today first-hand include defence, property, mining and energy, construction, tourism, advanced manufacturing and IT.

South Australia’s nation-leading autism policy aims to address challenges in these sectors and boost employment opportunities, with the Malinauskas Government establishing the Office for Autism and launching the inaugural State Autism Strategy.

The Office for Autism will deliver autism awareness training to attendees of the Summit, building knowledge in autism and inclusive practices for organisations.

Employers will gain insight into the next round of the Government’s ‘Autism Works in the Community’ grants program, which is now open and can be used to invest in the training, facilities and equipment needed for autistic people and autism communities.

Presentations from recipients of the 2024 grants program – including Adelaide Oval’s new sensory space – as well as panel discussions with industry leaders and showcasing why a diverse talent pipeline is a pathway to success will also feature.

As part of the Summit, a newly designed South Australian Metropolitan Fire Service Hidden Disabilities truck – wrapped in a bold green and sunflower pattern – will be unveiled to join the MFS fleet, further promoting SA as the autism inclusive state.

The Summit brings the State Government’s ‘Autism Works’ campaign to life, recently seen on bus stops and big screens during Gather Round to tackle community misconceptions.

Quotes

Attributable to Emily Bourke

We’re bringing industry leaders together to explore ways for greater workplace inclusion and laying the framework to help employers deliver on them.

Our Government recognises securing and maintaining meaningful employment is a key aspect for improving the lives of autistic individuals, who too often face being overlooked in the workplace.

We lead the nation in creating pathways for autistic South Australians to demonstrate their skills and achieve success.

This Summit is the next step of our Autism Works campaign and making SA the autism inclusive state.