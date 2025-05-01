Pureinsights Launches Discovery 2.1 with Voyage AI Integration

Latest release enhances enterprise AI development with semantic search, multimodal embeddings, and intelligent scoring

HERNDON, VA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pureinsights, a leader in AI-powered search and automation solutions, today announced the release of Discovery 2.1, the latest version of its cloud-native platform for building intelligent search, assistant, and agent applications. This major update introduces new AI capabilities—including seamless integration with Voyage AI, acquired by MongoDB —to further streamline the development of next-generation AI solutions.Building on the foundation of Discovery 2.0, Discovery 2.1 enhances Pureinsights’ end-to-end architecture for ingesting, processing, indexing, retrieving, and interacting with data via large language models (LLMs). The result: faster time-to-value and greater accuracy for enterprise-grade AI applications.“Discovery 2.1 reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation and strategic partnerships in the AI space,” said Kamran Khan, CEO of Pureinsights. “With Voyage AI and other enhancements, we’re helping customers rapidly prototype and deploy intelligent solutions that deliver real business results.”________________________________________Key Enhancements in Discovery 2.1Voyage AI Integration• QueryFlow Component – Adds support for reranking, embeddings, and multimodal embeddings via the Voyage AI API.• Ingestion Component – Enables embedding and multimodal embedding generation during data ingestion, enhancing semantic understanding and search accuracy.Voyage AI’s advanced models enable more context-aware, language-savvy applications. Its integration into Discovery improves the quality and performance of AI-powered search and automation workflows. Voyage AI was recently acquired by MongoDB, a strategic investment partner of Pureinsights.Engine Score Component• A new scoring module in the Discovery Ingestion pipeline that allows teams to evaluate and benchmark search engine result quality, bringing greater transparency and optimization to AI workflows.________________________________________A Strengthening Partnership with MongoDBPureinsights is an active member of the MongoDB Technology Partner Program and the Boutique Systems Integrator (BSI) Program. In 2024, Pureinsights was recognized as MongoDB’s AI Services Partner of the Year , reflecting its deep expertise in building AI applications that run seamlessly on MongoDB Atlas and related technologies.________________________________________Enabling the Next Generation of AI ApplicationsWith Discovery 2.1, Pureinsights delivers a more scalable and flexible platform for:• AI-powered search and discovery• Enterprise virtual assistants and agents• Generative and multimodal AI applicationsWhether powering customer self-service or intelligent content retrieval, Discovery 2.1 enables organizations to launch AI initiatives faster, with less complexity and greater business impact.________________________________________To learn more visit: pureinsights.com/discovery-platform About PureinsightsPureinsights transforms how organizations interact with information through intuitive, human-centered solutions—combining expert services with the power of our Discovery platform. From AI Search and Assistants to intelligent Agents, we help businesses harness Generative AI, Vector Search, and NLP to unlock insights, streamline operations, and spark innovation across use cases ranging from enterprise search to complex, multimodal analysis.

