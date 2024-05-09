Pureinsights Named MongoDB’s 2024 Services AI Partner of the Year
Accelerates Generative AI Adoption as Launch Partner in New MongoDB AI Application Program (MAAP)
Pureinsights exemplifies the innovation and dedication to customer needs that define our leading partners, earning them this year’s Services AI Partner of the Year award”HERNDON, VIRGINIA, USA, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pureinsights Technology Corporation (Pureinsights), a leading provider of search and AI technology and services, today announced it has been named MongoDB's 2024 Services AI Partner of the Year. The award recognizes Pureinsights' expertise in leveraging MongoDB's technology stack to deliver innovative AI solutions for customers.
— Alan Chhabra, Executive VP at MongoDB
Pureinsights' award-winning work involved building a groundbreaking retrieval augmented generation (RAG) architecture for a major car manufacturer. This innovative solution leverages MongoDB's technology stack and extensive AI ecosystem to analyze a dataset of over 200,000 records, encompassing both text documents and sound recordings. By using RAG, the system can intelligently retrieve and analyze relevant information from this rich data pool, enabling it to diagnose engine problems with exceptional accuracy. This is expected to save the manufacturer millions of dollars in its after-sales division once deployed.
“Pureinsights exemplifies the innovation and dedication to customer needs that define our leading partners, earning them this year’s Services AI Partner of the Year award,” said Alan Chhabra, Executive Vice President of Partners at MongoDB. “Their work building innovative generative AI applications with tangible business impact makes them a key launch partner for the new MongoDB AI Applications Program, which helps customers build and deploy AI-powered applications more easily.”
Pureinsights is also proud to announce its participation as a launch partner in the newly announced MongoDB AI Applications Program (MAAP). MAAP is designed to help organizations rapidly build and deploy modern applications enriched with generative AI technology at enterprise scale.
"Pureinsights is honored to be named MongoDB's 2024 Services AI Partner of the Year," said Kamran Khan, CEO of Pureinsights. "This award recognizes our expertise in leveraging MongoDB's technology stack to deliver innovative AI solutions for customers. We are further solidifying our commitment to the AI space by joining as a launch partner in MAAP. This unique program provides a valuable resource for organizations looking to leverage generative AI to solve complex business challenges, and we're excited to collaborate with MongoDB and other industry leaders through this program."
About Pureinsights™
Pureinsights has deep expertise building AI and search applications using Generative AI models like ChatGPT and Google Gemini together with Vector Search, Knowledge Graphs, and Natural Language Processing. We modernize your organization's applications with AI and deliver the intuitive experience users want.
