Pureinsights Wins MongoDB ‘Most Innovative Project of the Year – 2025’ Award in France

PARIS, FRANCE, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pureinsights today announced it has received MongoDB's “Most Innovative Project of the Year – 2025” award in France, recognizing its groundbreaking application of artificial intelligence and search technologies to a complex enterprise challenge in the automotive sector.The award, presented during MongoDB.local Paris 2025, highlights Pureinsights’ success in using MongoDB Atlas, Atlas Search, and Vector Search to develop a real-world AI solution that demonstrates how modern data architectures and generative AI can work together to deliver measurable business impact. The project showcases an innovative approach to analyzing and classifying complex sound data alongside text-based content. By combining vector search, retrieval-augmented reasoning, and domain-specific AI models, the solution enables faster and more accurate detection of anomalies — reducing diagnostic time and improving insight quality.“We are honored to receive this recognition from MongoDB in France,” said Kamran Khan, CEO of Pureinsights. “This award underscores our shared belief that AI and search together can transform how organizations understand and act on their data. It’s been a true partnership, built on technical excellence and innovation.”“Pureinsights has delivered exceptional innovation and client value,” said Stefano Sardella, Senior Director, EMEA Partners at MongoDB. “This work shows how MongoDB Atlas Vector Search leverages AI to speed up root-cause diagnosis and immediately enhance customer satisfaction.”The award reinforces the strong collaboration between MongoDB and Pureinsights across Europe which focuses on helping enterprises accelerate adoption of AI-powered solutions that make data more discoverable and actionable.About PureinsightsPureinsights transforms how organizations interact with information through intuitive, human-centered solutions—combining expert services with the power of our Discovery platform. From AI Search and Assistants to intelligent Agents, we help businesses harness Generative AI, Vector Search, and NLP to unlock insights, streamline operations, and spark innovation across use cases ranging from enterprise search to complex, multimodal analysis.Pureinsights™ is a trademark of Pureinsights Technology Corporation.For more information about Pureinsights services and technology visit pureinsights.com

