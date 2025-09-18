Pureinsights Named MongoDB’s 2025 Global AI SI Partner of the Year

Recognition highlights Pureinsights’ notable work in AI-powered search and enterprise-grade generative AI applications

Pureinsights’ Discovery Platform showcases the power of combining generative AI, vector search, and multimodal capabilities to deliver enterprise-scale innovation.” — Olivier Zieleniecki, Global VP of Worldwide Partners at MongoDB

HERNDON, VA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pureinsights Technology Corporation (Pureinsights), a leading provider of search and AI technology and services, today announced it has been named MongoDB’s 2025 Global AI SI Partner of the Year . The award was presented at the MongoDB.local NYC Partner Awards Reception, honoring Pureinsights for its innovation and customer impact in AI-powered search and generative AI application development.MongoDB, the world’s leading modern document database provider, recognized Pureinsights for its work accelerating intelligent search and AI adoption through its Discovery Platform , with standout capabilities such as integration with Voyage AI by MongoDB. This combination is designed to deliver advanced embeddings, multimodal embedding, and result reranking, providing differentiated value in enterprise-grade use cases across industries. Pureinsights has a strong track record of production-ready implementations in generative AI, vector search, and retrieval-augmented generation (RAG).“MongoDB’s work with Pureinsights exemplifies how partners can harness MongoDB’s technology to create real business value for customers worldwide,” said Olivier Zieleniecki, Global Vice President of Worldwide Partners at MongoDB. “Pureinsights’ Discovery Platform showcases the power of combining generative AI, vector search, and multimodal capabilities to deliver enterprise-scale innovation. MongoDB is excited to continue unleashing customer innovation with Pureinsights and proud to recognize them as our 2025 Global AI SI Partner of the Year.”“Pureinsights is honored to be named MongoDB’s Global AI SI Partner of the Year for the second consecutive year,” said Kamran Khan, CEO of Pureinsights. “This recognition underscores our focus on helping organizations modernize search and discovery with AI. Our collaboration with MongoDB continues to expand what’s possible, from hybrid search to RAG and beyond, empowering customers to innovate quickly, reliably, and at scale.”________________________________________About PureinsightsPureinsights transforms how organizations interact with information through intuitive, human-centered solutions—combining expert services with the power of our Discovery platform. From AI Search and Assistants to intelligent Agents, we help businesses harness Generative AI, Vector Search, and NLP to unlock insights, streamline operations, and spark innovation across use cases ranging from enterprise search to complex, multimodal analysis.Pureinsights™ is a trademark of Pureinsights Technology Corporation.For more information about Pureinsights services and technology visit pureinsights.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.