Pureinsights Launches Discovery Sandbox for AI-Powered Search Innovation

HERNDON, VA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pureinsights, a leader in AI-powered search and discovery applications, today announced the launch of the Discovery Sandbox, a free, hands-on environment for organizations to explore the next generation of search powered by generative AI and advanced retrieval technologies.The Discovery Sandbox gives business and technical teams an easy way to experiment with Pureinsights Discovery , the company’s platform that integrates traditional keyword search, vector search, and retrieval-augmented generation (RAG). With no software to install, organizations can quickly evaluate how AI search can transform user experience, improve relevance, and unlock value from content.“We created the Discovery Sandbox so enterprises can see for themselves what’s possible with AI search and chatbots — in a safe, no-risk environment,” said Kamran Khan, CEO of Pureinsights. “Whether you’re evaluating generative AI for your product or exploring new ways to connect users with knowledge, the sandbox provides a fast track to hands-on results.”Key Features of the Discovery Sandbox• Hybrid Search — blend keyword, vector, and AI-driven results.• Generative AI with RAG — experience retrieval-augmented generation in practice.• Sandbox Tutorials — step-by-step chatbot and search application examples, with code and documentation provided.• Fast Prototyping — evaluate AI search use cases without major investment.How It Works• The access page application page includes links to the Sandbox GitHub repository and code, along with documentation and tutorials to help users get started.• By completing the access request form, organizations receive a key that enables direct use of the sandbox environment for Discovery.The Discovery Sandbox is now open by request. Request Access Here ________________________________________About PureinsightsPureinsights transforms how organizations interact with information through intuitive, human-centered solutions—combining expert services with the power of our Discovery platform. From AI Search and Assistants to intelligent Agents, we help businesses harness Generative AI, Vector Search, and NLP to unlock insights.Learn more at www.pureinsights.com

