Launching the Climate Adaptation and Resilience Plan

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the launch of the New York State Adaptation and Resilience Plan to establish a statewide framework to align ongoing State climate adaptation planning and implementation efforts throughout New York communities. Over the course of the next year, this initiative will equip State and local partners with shared direction and foster collaboration across every region of the State, ensuring New Yorkers are better equipped and prepared for the devastating storms that cause more than $1 billion in damages for New York annually.

“As Governor, I have made major investments to prepare local leaders and protect communities across New York from the increasingly severe weather events that have cost us billions of dollars in damages and routinely threaten our safety,” Governor Hochul said. “By developing this statewide initiative to guide our ongoing climate resiliency efforts, we are solidifying a commitment to a safe, affordable and sustainable future that all New Yorkers need and deserve.”

The plan will create a collective vision, principles, planning resources and a gap analysis of existing State agency initiatives, which include a wide array of project types, such as: shoreline restoration, the relocation of critical infrastructure to reduce flood risk, the relocation and raising of flood-prone roadways, and right-sizing dams, bridges and culverts. The coordination initiative for this plan is being led by the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), Department of State (DOS), Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services (DHSES) and New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA), in partnership with other State agencies.

As part of the first phase of the plan, the State will host a series of webinars in summer 2025. This initial outreach will be followed by more comprehensive engagement opportunities throughout the development of the plan, including additional in-person and virtual events and direct engagement with local governments and key stakeholders such as community-based organizations. Additional information, as well as upcoming opportunities to get involved, will be shared on the plan’s website.

Recognizing the need for innovative and cross-sector partnerships, the plan will create a unified adaptation and resilience strategy that builds upon and strengthens existing efforts while identifying new options for taking action. New York State will continue to advance investments and initiatives to support local planning and implementation of climate adaptation and resilience actions. Resources immediately available include:

Funding through the Climate Smart Communities Grant Program, Green Resiliency Grant Program, Resilient Watershed Grants and other Clean Water, Clean Air and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act-supported programs;

Targeted climate research through the New York State Climate Impacts Assessment;

Supporting local and regional planning through programs such as the Smart Growth Countywide Resiliency Planning program, Local Waterfront Revitalization Program and Coastal Lakeshore Economy and Resiliency programs;

Hazard-focused statewide planning such as the implementation of the Extreme Heat Action Plan.

Additional resources and funding opportunities to support state and local adaptation and resilience are available through the Environmental Bond Act Funding Finder.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Acting Commissioner Amanda Lefton said, “New Yorkers know all too well how flooding and severe weather driven by climate change can wreak havoc on our communities and the environment. At Governor Hochul’s direction, we are taking action to make sure our communities and natural resources are resilient now and in the future. DEC is proud to lead this multi-agency effort to build, collaborate, and streamline New York State’s collective efforts on adaptation and resilience to ensure our state, communities, and partners are armed with the tools and resources needed to adapt to and prepare for the many impacts of climate change.”

New York Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley said, “This comprehensive resiliency plan is yet another example of Governor Hochul’s commitment to protecting lives, properties, businesses and infrastructure from the ravages of climate change. The Department of State stands ready and eager to contribute to this statewide effort to ensure that all corners of the State are prepared for and resilient against a rapidly changing climate.”

New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray said, “Over the last year alone, we’ve seen the toll that weather events like flooding and tornadoes can take on communities. By bringing together multiple State agencies to collaborate on methods to mitigate the impacts of climate change, we are taking a proactive approach to address Governor Hochul’s focus on prevention and resiliency. Investing in this work now will help the residents of New York respond and recover quickly and efficiently from storms.”

NYSERDA President and CEO Doreen M. Harris said, “Governor Hochul’s leadership on protecting New Yorkers from the impacts of rising temperatures and extreme weather events is evident through this multi-agency planning process that will advance statewide efforts. NYSERDA looks forward to engaging in this highly collaborative undertaking, which provides for the most efficient and coordinated use of State resources to meet future challenges in a strategic, sustainable way.”

As part of the 2025 State of the State address, Governor Kathy Hochul also announced a historic $1 billion Sustainable Future Program, a critical investment designed to rapidly generate thousands of jobs, slash energy bills for households and cut harmful pollution.

New York State’s Climate Agenda

New York State’s climate agenda calls for an affordable and just transition to a clean energy economy that creates family-sustaining jobs, promotes economic growth through green investments and directs a minimum of 35 percent of the benefits to disadvantaged communities. New York is advancing a suite of efforts to achieve an emissions-free economy by 2050, including in the energy, buildings, transportation and waste sectors.