Odessa Appoints Software Industry Leader Joe Juliano as Chief Executive Officer

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Odessa , the leading provider of technology solutions for asset finance, today announced the appointment of software services veteran Joe Juliano as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). In a career spanning more than 30 years, Juliano has launched, led and scaled numerous successful software companies serving national and international customers in complex industries.Juliano joins Odessa following his tenure as CEO of MercuryGate, where he transformed the company into a global leader in sales and implementation, delivering top-tier software to some of the world’s largest transportation management organizations. He also served in CEO and leadership roles at high-tech software services companies including IQNavigator, RedPrairie, PrimeRevenue and SAP Ariba, where he drove enhanced client experience and success, invested in product innovation and scaled market footprint.“Joe will play an essential role in shaping our future,” said Odessa Cofounder and Executive Chairman Madhu Natarajan. “He brings a proven track record of delivering sophisticated enterprise technology at scale and driving innovation that not only exceeds customer expectations today but also sets the standard for the future. I’m thrilled to have Joe lead Odessa into our next phase of growth and build on our strong momentum.”“With his extensive experience leading high performance teams on a global scale, Joe is the ideal leader to drive our long-term investment in Odessa and strengthen its position as the global leader in asset finance technology,” said Mark Bean, Managing Director, THL Partners . “His deep technology expertise, proven success managing large-scale enterprises and unwavering focus on delivering customer value are all critical to further elevating Odessa’s market position.”“I have long admired Odessa – the world-leader and innovator in asset and automotive finance technology,” said Juliano. “I’m honored to join the team and help drive value for all Odessa stakeholders, building on an extraordinary foundation while accelerating our scale, driving innovation and enhancing customer experience. I look forward to connecting with Odessa customers at Innovate 2025 beginning April 30 in Philadelphia.”Juliano majored in economics and political science at Westminster College and earned his MBA at the University of Pittsburgh.About OdessaOdessa is a world-leading asset finance software platform supporting originations, servicing, and remarketing for lenders of all types. Since 1998, Odessa has powered a number of the largest global brands. Our vision is to be at the forefront of asset finance technology — empowering our customers to make asset financing smarter, more flexible, and more accessible for everyone. Together, we set the standard for excellence in our industry — always leading, never following.Serving both the equipment and auto finance markets, Odessa offers a deep understanding of our customers’ businesses that enables more efficient workflows and long-lasting strategic partnerships.Odessa helps you manage lease and loan originations and servicing with an asset-based, feature-rich, end-to-end platform. Its modular, extensible, and intuitive design is built on a singular tech stack. Odessa offers asset-level financial details, a scalable cloud-based platform, compliance with evolving regulations, and automated workflows.For more information, visit www.odessainc.com

