Verve and Audigent Bring Curation Capabilities to Scaled Audiences Across In-App and CTV Channels

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Verve , a leading media platform focused on emerging channels, and Audigent, a part of Experian and a leading data activation, curation and identity platform, today announced a collaboration that utilizes both companies' proprietary probabilistic targeting technology to improve targeting in ID-less environments.The result is that brands can now use Audigent's curation solutions to reach Verve's global audience of 2.5 billion users. This provides cutting-edge, privacy-safe, curated probabilistic targeting across channels like connected TV (CTV), in-app advertising, and audio.According to recent Pixalate reports, Verve is the leading mobile app SSP in North America, ranked #1 across both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. On iOS, Verve commands a dominant 36% market share—more than seven times the next closest competitor. The company also holds the top spot in Android app traffic in both the U.S. and Canada. In Connected TV, Verve is emerging as a category leader in Supply Path Optimization, driven by direct integrations with publishers and broadcasters.Both companies have been pioneers in data privacy and cookieless identity solutions. Verve’s patented ATOM ID-less technology uses first-party on-device signals paired with advanced contextual and demographic modeling to build actionable audience profiles without traditional IDs. Audigent’s HadronID has consistently been one of the leading cookieless-ID solutions.“As signal loss within the digital ecosystem continues, it is becoming increasingly difficult for advertisers to reach a growing portion of audiences, particularly on the mobile devices and connected televisions where they're spending most of their media time," said Morgan Jetto, Verve’s SVP & GM of Marketplace. “At Verve, we're committed to connecting brands with consumers. Audigent shares this vision of a privacy-first advertising landscape where brands can still engage people in relevant ways, and together we're building a better media ecosystem for everyone."Audigent’s supply-side data activation powers its multi-publisher private marketplace (PMP) solutions: SmartPMPs, ContextualPMPs, and CognitivePMPs. These private marketplaces enable advertisers to engage specific audiences at scale. Now, in collaboration with Verve, Audigent can extend these capabilities to a broader range of environments including those in which cookies may not be available or underserved screens such as mobile."Advertisers are demanding innovative ways to reach critical consumer segments without compromising data ethics," said Greg Williams, SVP Partner Success, Audigent. "By joining forces with Verve, we're enabling brands to engage ID-less audiences across mobile and CTV—while delivering the scale, relevance, and performance they expect."About Verve™Verve Group SE is a fast-growing, outcome-driven media platform that unlocks overlooked value for advertisers and brands in emerging channels like CTV, DOOH, audio, and in-app through privacy-first, ID-less targeting and optimization technologies Verve is a global company with a strong footprint in North America and Europe. With proprietary software deployed on billions of devices, Verve stands apart in cross-device addressability and user privacy in its mission to make media better. Verve is registered as Societas Europaea in Sweden (registration number 517100-0143) and its shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm and in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.About AudigentAudigent, a part of Experian, is a leading data activation, curation and identity platform. Audigent’s pioneering data platform unlocks the power of privacy-safe, first-party data to maximize addressability and monetization of media at scale without using cookies. As one of the industry’s first data curation platforms powered by its unique identity suite (Hadron ID™), Audigent is transforming the programmatic landscape with its innovative SmartPMP™, ContextualPMP™ and CognitivePMP™ products, which use artificial intelligence and machine learning to package and optimize consumer-safe data with premium inventory supply at scale. Providing value and performance for the world’s largest brands and global media agencies across 100,000+ campaigns each month, Audigent's verified, opt-in data drives monetization for premium publisher partners that include: Condé Nast, Warner Music Group, MyCode, a360 Media, Fandom and many others. For more information, visit www.audigent.com

