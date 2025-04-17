Senate Resolution 84 Printer's Number 652

PENNSYLVANIA, April 17 - reflection on the hope and salvation made possible through Jesus

Christ's death and subsequent resurrection; and

WHEREAS, Numerous other states, including, but not limited

to, New Jersey, Delaware, North Carolina, Connecticut, Florida,

Hawaii, Indiana, Kentucky, North Dakota, Tennessee, Texas and

Louisiana, officially recognize Good Friday as a state holiday;

and

WHEREAS, The recognition of Good Friday underscores and

affirms timeless principles rooted in the message of Jesus,

love, sacrifice, forgiveness and grace, which shape not only the

hearts of individuals but also the moral foundation of civil

society; and

WHEREAS, Maintaining Good Friday as a legal holiday enables

Pennsylvanians to freely and publicly observe this sacred day

through worship, family gatherings and communal acts of faith,

without institutional or workplace hindrance; and

WHEREAS, The continued recognition of Good Friday both honors

this Commonwealth's historical and religious heritage and

strengthens the spiritual identity shared by countless residents

of this Commonwealth; therefore be it

RESOLVED, That the Senate reaffirm Good Friday as a State

holiday, consistent with existing law, and fearlessly

acknowledge its enduring significance as the day when Jesus

Christ, out of divine love, laid down His life for the

redemption of mankind, which is a truth that remains central to

the Christian faith and foundational to the moral and spiritual

life of this Commonwealth.

