Senate Resolution 84 Printer's Number 652
PENNSYLVANIA, April 17 - reflection on the hope and salvation made possible through Jesus
Christ's death and subsequent resurrection; and
WHEREAS, Numerous other states, including, but not limited
to, New Jersey, Delaware, North Carolina, Connecticut, Florida,
Hawaii, Indiana, Kentucky, North Dakota, Tennessee, Texas and
Louisiana, officially recognize Good Friday as a state holiday;
and
WHEREAS, The recognition of Good Friday underscores and
affirms timeless principles rooted in the message of Jesus,
love, sacrifice, forgiveness and grace, which shape not only the
hearts of individuals but also the moral foundation of civil
society; and
WHEREAS, Maintaining Good Friday as a legal holiday enables
Pennsylvanians to freely and publicly observe this sacred day
through worship, family gatherings and communal acts of faith,
without institutional or workplace hindrance; and
WHEREAS, The continued recognition of Good Friday both honors
this Commonwealth's historical and religious heritage and
strengthens the spiritual identity shared by countless residents
of this Commonwealth; therefore be it
RESOLVED, That the Senate reaffirm Good Friday as a State
holiday, consistent with existing law, and fearlessly
acknowledge its enduring significance as the day when Jesus
Christ, out of divine love, laid down His life for the
redemption of mankind, which is a truth that remains central to
the Christian faith and foundational to the moral and spiritual
life of this Commonwealth.
