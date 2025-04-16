Statement on Unsealed Criminal Indictments Against COs

“Earlier today, a grand jury unsealed criminal indictments against state corrections officers in connection with the death of Messiah Nantwi at Mid-State Correctional Facility last month. Mr. Nantwi's death is a tragedy and we extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. I greatly appreciate Special Prosecutor William Fitzpatrick and his team’s efforts to hold the alleged perpetrators accountable.

“In response to this tragic incident, I directed DOCCS Commissioner Daniel F. Martuscello to begin the termination process for all those involved in Mr. Nantwi's death. Let me be clear: our state correctional facilities must be safe for Correction Officers, civilian staff, the incarcerated population and surrounding communities. We have already begun to implement multiple new policies, including expanding the use of body-worn cameras and bringing in experts for a system-wide culture study. I am committed to working with Commissioner Martuscello and his team to protect the safety and well-being of every single person in a DOCCS facility.”