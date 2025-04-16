Secretary of State Kris Warner Reports 1,440 New WV Business Registrations for March of 2025

Charleston, W.Va. – The WV Secretary of State's Office registered 1,440 new businesses statewide during the month of March according to Secretary of State Kris Warner.

Doddridge County led the state in the percentage of new business growth with a total of nine new business registrations, a 3.27% increase. The Secretary of State’s Business Division reported that Clay, Calhoun, Monroe and Wayne also experienced notable growth during the month.

Top five counties in new business growth:

Doddridge County - 3.27% growth Clay County - 2.54% growth Calhoun County - 2.33% growth Monroe County - 2.24% growth Wayne County - 2.12% growth

Counties that led the state in total businesses registered in March include Berkeley, Kanawha, Monongalia, Raleigh and Jefferson.

Top five counties in total businesses registered:

Berkeley County - 128 new registrations Kanawha County - 120 new registrations Monongalia County - 106 new registrations Raleigh County - 100 new registrations Jefferson County - 79 new registrations

Of the 1,440 new businesses registered in March, 179 qualified for one of the WV Secretary of State's Office's fee waiver programs. Each fee waiver program waives the initial registration fee and up to four years of Annual Report filing fees, offering potential savings of up to $250 for new business owners.

New business owners eligible for WVSOS fee waivers:

Veterans, active-duty, military spouses - 84 new registrations

New business owners under the age of 30 - 95 new registrations

Learn more about the Boots to Business and Young Entrepreneur fee waiver programs.

Statewide, West Virginia registered 13,680 new businesses in the previous 12-month period, from April 1, 2024, to March 31, 2025. Raleigh County led all 55 counties with a 19.34% growth rate during the one-year timespan. To review county-by-county growth, visit our Business Statistics Database.

WVSOS Business Division Director Sarah Carey is pleased to announce that, in the month of March, the Business Division assisted 4,354 customers through phone calls, in-person office visits, and virtual appointments. Launched earlier this year, the WVSOS Office's virtual appointment scheduler allows customers to receive face-to-face customer support at a time or with a specialist of their choosing from the comfort of their office or even their own home.

- Phone calls to the WVSOS Business Division - 4,136

- Virtual appointments with WVSOS Business Specialists - 12

- In-person customers to WVSOS Business Offices - 206