National Planning Commission addresses local government processes



The National Planning Commission (NPC) and the Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation (DPME) met with a delegation of the Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality (MMM) on 7 – 8 April 2025 at the Union Buildings. The Executive Mayor, Councillor Gregory Nthatisi, led the MMM delegation. At the heart of this two-day engagement were the topics of a) building capacity and sharing expertise about planning and b) monitoring and evaluating the implementation of the NDP, which was specifically tailored to address local government processes.

As the independent advisory body appointed by the President to advise government and society on the country’s long-term plan, the National Development Plan: Vision 2030 (NDP), the NPC led the proceedings. Commissioner Hope Hangwelani Magidimisha facilitated the discussions. In her input, Commissioner Pulane Molokwane outlined the role of the NPC and its advisory notes in giving effect to NDP objectives and targets for local government, especially those focused on spatial transformation and service delivery. For his part, Commissioner Mashupye Maserumule stressed the importance of building capable and developmental local governments by ensuring that the requisite capacity is prioritised.

Mr Mamotabo Mohlala, Chief Director: Sector Monitoring: Local Government (DPME), organised the programme with representatives from the DPME and various departments and organisations, including the Department of Cooperative Governance (DCoG) and Traditional Affairs, South African Local Government Association (SALGA), National Treasury, and the Municipal Demarcation Board (MDB).

The following contributions were made to the session:

• The DPME updated the delegates on key local government priorities outlined in the NDP 2030 and the MTDP 2024-2029.

• In its slot, SALGA provided an overview of capacity-building initiatives at the local government level.

• The National Treasury elevated the core elements of the municipal resource allocation processes, and budget monitoring and accountability.

• In its intervention, DCoG informed the session about its training initiatives, particularly the implementation of the professionalisation framework for local government and progress with the Skills Audit system. They also outlined the planning support provided by their National Strategic Hub, which includes an overview of the scenario-building module.

• During its session, the MDB noted that the outcomes of municipal capacity assessments are invaluable resources for municipalities and national and provincial governments when identifying areas for possible intervention and support. The MDB planned to review the capacity assessments model during the 2025/2026 financial year while allowing municipalities to update their data.

Subsequent discussions focused on the different roles that the three spheres of government play in ensuring the implementation of District Development Model One Plans, including how they align with other statutory instruments. These discussions confirmed the importance of collaboration and plan alignment between the political and technical components of all three spheres of government.

Evaluation capacity was outlined as a significant gap in the municipality's skills.

It was agreed that:

i. The municipality would prioritise training on the Audit Action Plan systems and Muni eMonitor led by the National Treasury.

ii. The municipality will identify and outline further areas for capacity support requirements to DPME.

iii. There would be continuous engagements with departments to coordinate capacity-building efforts and improve monitoring and evaluation, such as further discussions with the Municipal Demarcation Board on demarcation processes and the DPME and NPC on the progress in implementing their programmes.

