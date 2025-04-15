SoftLedger Announces Enhanced Bank Reconciliation Capabilities

Leading Provider of Accounting Software for Multi-Entity Organizations Adds Automation to Further Simplify Reconciliation Process, Enabling Faster Monthly Close

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SoftLedger , the leading provider of accounting software for multi-entity organizations, today announced significant updates to its bank reconciliation product feature set, designed to simplify and automate the reconciliation process further than any competing product.Building upon recent improvements made to bank feed functionality earlier this year, the latest enhancements provide users with greater efficiency and control, making month-end closing faster while maintaining accuracy.This newest update enables users to reconcile their bank accounts in SoftLedger quickly, complementing the recently enhanced bank feeds that empower users to categorize transactions in bulk. These combined capabilities significantly reduce manual work, while accelerating reconciliation, and maintaining comprehensive control and auditability.SoftLedger's updated reconciliation tools integrate seamlessly with its existing financial close framework, providing accounting teams with real-time visibility into their financial data. By automating key aspects of reconciliation, users benefit from a streamlined workflow that minimizes errors, saves valuable time, and supports more informed financial decision-making."We're continually focused on making the financial close process more intuitive and efficient for our customers," said Ben Taylor, CEO & Co-Founder of SoftLedger. "Our latest reconciliation updates further automate what traditionally has been a tedious process, allowing finance teams to concentrate on strategic tasks rather than manual data entry."SoftLedger remains committed to continuous innovation in accounting technology, prioritizing ease of use, automation, and accuracy. By consistently delivering enhancements that address the practical needs of finance teams, SoftLedger empowers businesses across diverse industries to manage their financial operations more effectively and confidently.About SoftLedgerSoftLedger, founded in 2015, delivers a cloud accounting platform designed for multi-entity companies that need more than bookkeeping software. SoftLedger helps companies consolidate multiple entities, manage multiple currencies and digital assets - delivered efficiently and cost effectively, with the highest quality support, in a completely open and flexible environment to integrate with other systems.Visit softledger.com and follow SoftLedger on LinkedIn.Address: 100 S. Commons, Suite 102, Pittsburgh, PA 15212.# # #

