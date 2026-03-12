Standardizing the Economics of AI Discovery: Partnerize and Profound Establish Infrastructure for Zero-Click Commerce

Collaboration connects AI discovery to actual revenue through intelligence, influence measurement, and verified payment

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Partnerize, the operating system for partnership value in the machine-mediated market, and Profound, the leader in Answer Engine Optimization (AEO), today announced a strategic collaboration to connect high-fidelity AI discovery signals to auditable commercial outcomes.As consumer journeys shift toward "zero-click" interactions within Large Language Models (LLMs) and AI agents, traditional performance marketing frameworks have struggled to quantify value. This collaboration resolves that gap by integrating VantagePoint Fractional Commission Standard™ into Profound’s enterprise-grade AI marketing platform, establishing a new standard for how brand influence is measured, verified, and compensated in an AI-first world.The Budget Problem AI Discovery Has CreatedAI-driven discovery is marketing influence, but that influence is nearly impossible to prove when your systems were designed to measure clicks. Brands are increasingly visible inside AI-surfaced answers, but visibility alone will not effectively defend marketing budgets in a machine-mediated market. Finance and the CMO need more than impressions and citations. They need evidence that what was seen influenced the purchase. Without a verified link between AI visibility and revenue outcomes, marketing leaders risk losing budget to channels that appear more measurable.That's the gap this collaboration is designed to close. Profound ensures brands are present and prominent where AI answers are formed, tracking how they appear across LLMs and AI search, and providing the intelligence to improve that visibility over time.VantagePoint™ takes that signal further: verifying how visibility delivered outcomes, tying AI citations to downstream conversions, and allocating credit to the sources that actually drove revenue. Together, they transform AI discovery from a qualitative narrative into a defensible, budget-worthy line item across all media spend, not just affiliate. The result is a complete, end-to-end architecture for AI-era marketing — from discovery intelligence to verified influence measurement to economic execution.""The industry is moving beyond the era of 'click-counting' and into an era of 'value-mediation,'" said Matt Gilbert, CEO of Partnerize. "Partnerize is not just a tracking platform; we are the economic infrastructure brands rely on to govern their most complex commercial relationships at scale. By connecting Profound’s signals to our VantagePoint™ system, we are providing the governance and auditability required to turn AI-driven discovery into a durable, measurable growth channel for marketing leaders.”"Answer engines like ChatGPT are quickly becoming the front door to the internet. Brands are actively trying to understand how they appear inside AI search and why,” said James Cadwallader, CEO of Profound. “At Profound, we help marketers measure and control how their brands show up in AI answers. Partnering with Partnerize allows this discovery layer to connect directly to real commercial outcomes, which is critical as AI becomes a primary driver of purchase decisions.”Connecting Discovery Visibility to Verified ValueProfound gives marketers the platform to understand and directly influence how their brand appears in AI answers. This increases visibility across the LLMs and AI search surfaces shaping purchase decisions today. VantagePoint™ closes the loop by identifying conversions influenced by content without a click, tying AI citations back to commercial outcomes, and allocating budget to the sources that demonstrably drive revenue. This provides CMOs with a unified framework for measuring AI-influenced influence wherever it occurs.The full journey modeling occurs seamlessly through Partnerize’s stack of journey intelligence data, authority and governance layer, and compensation-grade system for operationalizing influence beyond the click. Partnerize will maintain responsibility for outcome verification, economic allocation, and payment execution. Compensation outcomes are governed through the VantagePoint Fractional Commissioning Standard™ (VPFCS). This framework has been independently certified by the Alliance for Audited Media (AAM) and provides CMOs with a trusted, third-party validated standard for evaluating AI-driven influence.Joint Evidence and Market Development ProgramThe two companies will launch a joint evidence initiative focused on producing real-world case studies that demonstrate how AI discovery influence translates into revenue and providing CMOs with evidence they can use to justify investment in AI discovery programs. Insights from this program will inform industry education and a shared reference architecture for influence measurement. Joint go-to-market initiatives will include:- Executive roundtables and CMO briefings, including Partnerize’s Partnership Day & Profound’s Zero Click.- Co-authored research on AI-mediated commerce economics.- Shared pilot programs and proof-of-value engagements.- Industry education supporting standards and best practices.Advancing an Open EcosystemThe collaboration is intentionally structured with a clear separation of roles: Profound provides AI discovery intelligence, while Partnerize delivers the independent economic infrastructure required to verify, allocate, and execute compensation. The collaboration is non-exclusive, with both companies maintaining control over their respective technologies. This supports an open ecosystem where signals from multiple providers can be evaluated against a consistent, compensation-grade framework. Partnerize continues to advance independent verification practices, including alignment with third-party certification initiatives such as those led by the Alliance for Audited Media (AAM), to support transparency and trust.About PartnerizePartnerize is the operating system for partnership value in the machine-mediated market. As AI increasingly shapes how consumers discover and purchase, Partnerize provides the infrastructure brands and partners rely on to measure influence, assign value, and enable trusted growth across modern commerce ecosystems.About ProfoundProfound is the marketing platform for the era of AI. Thousands of teams, including 10% of the Fortune 500, use Profound’s platform and Agents to understand, control, and scale how they appear across AI Search. Trusted by Figma, Walmart, Ramp, MongoDB, Chime, and U.S. Bank, Profound arms visionary marketers with the tools to win the zero-click internet.

