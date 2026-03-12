Carter’s Inc. Names Tinuiti Full-Funnel Agency of Record to Drive Brand and Performance Growth

Powered by Bliss Point, Tinuiti will deliver advanced measurement and full-funnel clarity across all Carter’s Inc. brands’ media investments

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tinuiti, the largest independent full-funnel marketing agency in the U.S. across the media that matters most, today announced it has been named Full-Funnel Agency of Record for Carter’s, Inc., across all of its brands—including Carter’s, OshKosh B’gosh, Skip Hop, Little Planet, and Otter Avenue—in the United States and Canada. Carter’s Inc. is the largest branded marketer of apparel and related products for babies and young children in the U.S. and Canada.Tinuiti will lead Carter’s Inc. full-funnel media strategy leveraging Tinuiti’s proprietary Bliss Point technology suite, including MMM, GeoMMM, Ad Copy AI and Brand Equity. The partnership is designed to unify Carter’s brand and performance investments under a single operating system, providing full-funnel clarity across its portfolio of iconic and emerging bands while directly connecting media investment to growth.Jeremy Cornfeldt, President, Tinuiti, said: “Carter’s is an iconic family of brands with a deep emotional connection to families. They were looking for a partner who could help modernize their marketing by unifying brand, performance, and measurement. Bliss Point allows us to do exactly that—turning full-funnel complexity into smarter, more profitable decisions.”Carter’s selected Tinuiti for its ability to move beyond channel-by-channel optimization and deliver a holistic approach to growth—one that directly connects media investment to real business outcomes while reducing inefficiency.Sarah Crockett, Chief Marketing Officer at Carter’s, said: “Tinuiti’s full-funnel expertise and advanced measurement capabilities give us confidence that we can scale growth while maintaining discipline and accountability across our media investments.”The partnership reflects a broader shift among legacy consumer brands toward full-funnel marketing models that balance brand long-term brand impact with performance accountability in an increasingly complex and fragmented media landscape.This win further reinforces Tinuiti’s position as a trusted partner to iconic brands navigating growth, powered by its Love Growth. Hate Waste. philosophy—helping marketers maximize impact while eliminating inefficiency.About Tinuiti:Tinuiti is the largest independent full-funnel marketing agency in the U.S. across the media that matters most, with $4 billion in digital media under management and more than 1,200 employees. Built for marketers who demand growth and accountability, Tinuiti unites media and measurement under one roof to eliminate waste—the biggest growth killer of all—and scale what works. Its proprietary technology, Bliss Point by Tinuiti, reveals the truth around growth and waste, and how to capitalize on it. With expert teams across Commerce, Search, Social, TV & Audio, and more, Tinuiti delivers measurable results with brutal simplicity: Love Growth. Hate Waste. https://tinuiti.com/

