Spring Valley High School earns prestigious Jennings Randolph Award for student-led civic engagement

Charleston, W.Va. – WV Secretary of State Kris Warner traveled to Wayne County on Wednesday to recognize the senior class of Spring Valley High School (SVHS) for earning the prestigious Jennings Randolph Award for civic engagement.

On Wednesday morning, a student assembly was held at the school to present the Award and congratulate the students on their achievement. Wayne County Clerk Craig Evans and Wayne County Superintendent of Schools Todd Alexander joined Secretary Warner for the presentation.

Started in 1994 by the Secretary of State’s Office to recognize West Virginia high schools that register at least 85% of their eligible students to vote, the Jennings Randolph Award for civic engagement promotes and encourages high school students to participate in the electoral process and to stay engaged in voting throughout their adult lives. Fewer than 30 high schools will be recognized with the prestigious Award this school year although several others have attempted.

The Award is named after the late U.S. Senator Jennings Randolph, a Harrison County native who represented West Virginia in both the U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives for more than 50 years. Senator Randolph is also referred to as the ‘Father of the 26th Amendment’ for leading a 29-year effort to pass legislation in Congress that lowered the legal voting age from 21 to 18 and enfranchised millions of young voters in 1971. Learn more about Senator Randolph’s legacy by clicking here.

“Spring Valley High School’s seniors understand and appreciate just how important voting is to the future of our state and country,” said WV Secretary of State Kris Warner. “I commend these students for leading by example and sending a positive message to the rest of their peers in the state to get registered to vote.”

From Left to Right: WVSOS Field Representative Lee Dean, Wayne County Clerk Craig Evans, Wayne County Clerk Staff Members Brenda Osburne & Julie Chaney, WV Secretary of State Kris Warner, HSOS Alexander Ringkamp, SVHS Civics Teacher Amanda Curnutte, HSOS Macy Smith & Wayne County Superintendent of Schools Todd Alexander

Also recognized during the ceremony were two Spring Valley High School seniors, Macy Smith and Alexander Ringkamp. Smith and Ringkamp were recommended by their teacher and principal for the special designation of Honorary Secretaries of State for their leadership role in helping their school qualify for the Award. Both Honorary Secretary of State students also spent a day at the State Capitol during the legislative session as special guests of Secretary Warner where they received special recognition before the WV House of Delegates.

﻿For more information on the Jennings Randolph Award for civic engagement and how to apply, click here​.