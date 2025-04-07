Police on 13 939 arrests

Seven suspects between the ages of 24 and 79 were among 222 rape suspects that were arrested from Monday, 31 March 2025 to Sunday, 06 April 2025.

Police continue to intensify their fight against GBVF related crimes through investigation and numerous tracing operations across the country.

A number of takedowns and arrests were effected which include the arrest of those who are alleged to have raped and violated minors.

These include the following cases:

A 58-year-old male teacher was arrested on 31 March 2025 for the alleged rape of a 13-year-old female learner at Capricorn District in Limpopo.

A 79-year-old man was arrested at Cottondale Trust in Acornhoek, Mpumalanga on 30 March 2025 for the alleged rape of a 14-year-old girl.

A 54-year-old man was arrested on 02 April 2025 for allegedly raping his 11-year-old neighbour on 31 March 2025 in the Ritavi policing area in Limpopo.

A 24-year-old teacher was arrested for the alleged rape of a 15-year-old female learner at a school premises in Nelspruit on 07 November 2025. The suspect was released pending further investigation, however the probe has since continued and the docket submitted to the DPP for a decision.

Two suspects aged 56 and 59 were arrested on 04 April 2025 and appeared in the Schweizer-Reneke Magistrates' Court in North West for the alleged rape of a 7-year-old minor in December 2024.

A 36-year-old suspect appeared before the Mahwelereng Magistrate's Court on 7 April 2025 for allegedly raping his 4-year-old niece in Limpopo.

Through high visibility patrols, stop and searches and the tracing of wanted suspects, police are hard at work in stamping the authority of the state.

Over and above these 222 rape suspects, the following arrests were made across the country:

2 293 wanted suspects were arrested. These suspects were wanted for various serious and violent crimes such as murder, attempted murder, rape, business and house robberies.

131 suspects were arrested for murder, majority of these suspects were arrested in Eastern Cape (31)

166 suspects were arrested for attempted murder;

222 suspects were arrested for rape, of these arrests were made in KwaZulu-Natal(96);

1558 suspects were arrested for assault GBH during this period;

222 drug dealers were arrested in the past week, majority of these suspects were arrested in the Western Cape (71)

1 725 suspects were arrested for being in possession of drugs, majority of these suspects were arrested in the Western Cape (821)

105 suspects were arrested for being in the illegal possession of firearms

1048 illegal foreign nationals were also arrested during this period;

454 drivers were arrested for drunken driving in the past week, majority of arrests were made in Gauteng(107)

Under recoveries and confiscations, police registered the following successes:

105 firearms were confiscated in the past week;

1 823 rounds of ammunition were also confiscated;

67 hijacked and stolen vehicles were also recovered during this week’s operations.

Police will continue with their operations by asserting the authority of the state to ensure the safety and security of all South Africans and visitors to the country.

Media enquiries:

Brigadier Athlenda Mathe

Cell: 082 0408 808