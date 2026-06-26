President Cyril Ramaphosa gives oral replies to the National Council of Provinces- 25 June

QUESTION

1.Mr K M Mmoiemang (Northern Cape: ANC) to ask the President of the Republic:

(1)Whether, in light of the persistent concerns regarding illegal immigration in South Africa, the Government is putting any immediate measures in place to deal with illegal immigration, strengthening border control, policy enforcement and asylum system which is facing massive administrative backlogs and severe capacity constraints; if not, why not; if so, what are the relevant details;

(2) whether this includes enforcement of mechanisms that limit employment of illegal immigrants and align asylum system with the recent Constitutional Court ruling that has barred rejected asylum seekers from submitting repeat applications while they are already in the country in violation of the country’s immigration laws; if not, how is the Government strengthening control measures to deal decisively with challenges of illegal immigration; if so, what are the relevant details?

RESPONSE

Honourable Members,

The government has identified illegal immigration as a significant challenge, which has implications for social cohesion, national security and the provision of services.

On the 3rd of June 2026, Cabinet adopted a Comprehensive Approach for Migration Management.

I outlined the key elements of this approach in an address to the nation on the 7th of June.

The comprehensive approach has been endorsed by the President’s Coordinating Council, which brings together all three spheres of government and traditional leaders.

We have in addition held briefings with the faith-based sector, traditional leaders, organised labour, organised business and other formations in society.

The first part of our response is a crackdown on violations of immigration, labour and other laws.

Law enforcement agencies are intensifying the identification and deportation of undocumented foreign nationals. This work will be supported by dedicated immigration courts.

Inspections of employers are increasing, the Department of Employment and Labour is recruiting 10,000 inspectors, and will increase penalties for employers breaching the Immigration Act.

The second part of our response is to strengthen border security.

We are directing resources to border infrastructure, technology and personnel.

Our six busiest ports of entry will be redeveloped, and refugee reception centres relocated to border posts.

The third part of our approach is strengthening the immigration system by stamping out corruption and deploying technology.

We are establishing an Intelligent Population Register with biometric data to underpin a Digital ID, and phasing out the green ID books that enable identity theft.

The Electronic Travel Authorisation system is being extended to all airports and major land ports.

The fourth part of our response is to close the gaps in our laws and regulations.

Cabinet approved a Revised White Paper on Citizenship, Immigration and Refugee Protection to guide a unified legal framework.

The National Labour Migration Policy and the Employment Services Amendment Bill will introduce quotas for the employment of foreign nationals in particular.

To deal with the administrative backlog in asylum appeals, the Refugee Appeals Authority has recruited advocates as additional adjudicators and continues to receive capacity support from the UN High Commissioner for Refugees to determine and finalise outstanding appeals.

The final part of our approach is to work with countries across our region and continent.

South Africa cannot address migration alone. Through SADC, the African Union and bilateral relations, we will work to tackle the political instability, conflict and economic hardship that drive people to leave their homes.

We have made it clear that every person within our borders must be here lawfully.

We have also said that responsibility for enforcing our laws rests with the state, and that no individual may stop another to demand documentation or proof of nationality.

There is no place for racism, sexism, xenophobia, Afrophobia or any other form of intolerance.

As government, we have put in place security and other measures to deal with any attempts to destabilise our country, whether by citizens or foreign nationals.

As a society, we need to demonstrate that we can protect our borders while protecting human dignity, and that we can enforce our laws and secure our communities while upholding our Constitution.

I thank you.

QUESTION

2.Mr D R Ryder (Gauteng: DA) to ask the President of the Republic:

What steps has the Government taken to identify and remove criminal infiltration and corruption within law enforcement, intelligence and other organs of state in light of the findings from the Madlanga Commission?

CO837E

RESPONSE

Honourable Members,

The Commission of Inquiry into Criminality, Political Interference and Corruption in the Criminal Justice System, which is chaired by Judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga, is expected to submit its final report at the end of August 2026.

The findings and recommendations of the Commission are expected to shed light on the alleged corruption and infiltration of the South African Police Service and other organs of state.

Most importantly, we expect that the Commission’s findings and recommendations will bolster our efforts to strengthen our law enforcement capabilities.

The work of the Commission is already having an impact.

Following the submission of the Commission’s first interim report in December last year, the SAPS, working with the National Prosecuting Authority, set up a special task team to investigate referrals arising from the Commission.

This task team has begun its work in earnest and has already brought a number of cases to court.

Matters that require disciplinary action are currently being attended to by the relevant departments.

At the same time, the security cluster in government is developing the National Organised Crime Strategy.

As a short-term approach, the SAPS and the National Prosecuting Authority, supported by the State Security Agency and the South African National Defence Force, have established multi-disciplinary task teams to investigate, disrupt and dismantle criminal syndicates.

The task team is primarily focused on violent organised crime, economic and infrastructure crimes, drug trafficking, illicit mining, proliferation of illegal firearms, and corruption-linked crimes.

The State Security Agency has been assigned to conduct vetting and lifestyle audits of members of the SAPS, especially senior managers within the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations, Crime Intelligence, Forensic Services and Supply Chain Management.

It is clear that there is criminal infiltration and corruption within law enforcement, intelligence and other organs of state.

However, through the measures that we are undertaking, working within the law and according to due process, we are rooting these elements out and restoring the credibility and integrity of our law enforcement and security apparatus.

I thank you.



QUESTION

3.Mr M G Modise (Gauteng: ANC) to ask the President of the Republic:

(1)(a) How far has the establishment progressed for the National Illicit Economy Disruption Programme he announced during his 2026 State-of-the-Nation-Address in targeting illicit trade, specifically within tobacco, alcohol, fuel and counterfeit goods sectors, (b) what specific interventions, enforcement actions or intelligence-led operations have been implemented to date in each such sector and (c) which government departments and law enforcement agencies are currently operationally involved in the said programme;

(2)(a) what quantifiable results have been achieved since the said programme’s inception in relation to the outcomes and impact, including (i) seizures, asset forfeiture or shutdowns of illicit operations and (ii) the arrests, prosecutions or convictions that are linked to illicit trade syndicates and (b) how much revenue has been recovered, preserved or returned to the economy as a direct result of such interventions which are disaggregated by the sector?

CO835E

RESPONSE



Honourable Members,

The National Illicit Economy Disruption Programme, announced in the State of the Nation Address, is operational as a coordinated, multi-agency enforcement operation.

The programme does not function as a stand-alone or new structure but consolidates and intensifies existing enforcement mechanisms.

Some of these interventions are being implemented by the South African Revenue Service through the existing SARS Compliance Programme and SARS Illicit Economy Strategy.

The SAPS National Counterfeit, Contraband and Illicit Goods Unit and its provincial counterparts also conduct enforcement operations, resulting in the seizure of counterfeit and illicit goods, arrests and prosecutions.

The current approach is focused on those economic sectors that are under imminent threat and pressures from organised crime and illicit trade, including tobacco, alcohol, fuel and counterfeit goods.

Intelligence-driven operations are aimed at counterfeit clothing, footwear, apparel, cosmetics, cell phone accessories and related goods.

TheSAPS, SARS, the provincial liquor authorities and the Department of Agriculture conduct joint compliance and seizure operations targeting illicit and non-compliant liquor.

Operations are also undertaken against illicit and counterfeit cigarettes, resulting in criminal cases and the recovery of excise by SARS.

The disruption of illicit trading in fuel is led bySARS, the Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources and the Border Management Authority. The SAPS provides operational and tactical support to these operations.

The National Illicit Economy Disruption Programme builds on existing interdepartmental cooperation.

Examples of such cooperation include the Illicit Financial Flows Multi-Agency Task Team, the Organised Crime and Corruption Task Team and the Multi-Stakeholders Working Group on Illicit Trade.

All of the activities currently underway form part of the National Illicit Economy Disruption Programme so that government can proceed in a coordinated and comprehensive manner.

I thank you.

QUESTION

4.Ms M Makesini (Free State: EFF) to ask the President of the Republic:

(a)What steps has he taken to protect South Africa’s international standing while restoring relations with other African nations, considering the recent anti-African immigration protests and diplomatic fallout with many African nations, primarily Ghana (details furnished) and

(b)how will he address the underlying economic and systemic push and pull factors that drive migration into South Africa while simultaneously ensuring that local resource shortages in healthcare, housing and municipal services are not weaponised by populist movements to mischaracterise foreign nationals as the root cause of domestic unemployment?

CO841E

RESPONSE

Honourable Members,

As I have indicated, on the 3rd of June 2026, Cabinet approved a comprehensive approach to migration management, aligned with the Constitution and South Africa’s obligations to eliminate racial discrimination and promote tolerance and social cohesion.

This approach supports compliance with relevant international and regional human rights instruments.

The fifth pillar of this comprehensive approach is to engage with other African countries to address the challenge of migration on the continent more broadly.

There is a need for African countries to work together to address the conflict, political instability, economic hardship, unemployment, environmental pressures and limited opportunities that drive migration.

As the South African Government, we have consistently condemned all acts of violence, intimidation and unlawful conduct directed against any person, regardless of nationality or migration status.

We have reaffirmed that immigration enforcement remains the responsibility of the State and must be conducted in accordance with the Constitution and the rule of law.

To this end, we have put in place security and other measures to prevent violence and intimidation, and to protect property and livelihoods.

We have been working closely with the governments and diplomatic missions of countries whose nationals have been seeking repatriation.

I have announced the deployment of Special Envoys to affected African countries to explain the South African Government’s approach on the issue of migration. [Any details?]

We have said that migration is a continental and global phenomenon, and South Africa cannot address it alone.

That is why we are reaching out to our sister countries on the continent, and working through the African Union and SADC, to find sustainable solutions that leave all the people of our continent better off.

I thank you.

QUESTION

5.Mr H J Van den Berg (Northern Cape: FF Plus) to ask the President of the Republic:

(1)With reference to the response by the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) on his 2026/27 Budget Vote that South African government is mandated to realign relationships with the United States (details furnished), why has South Africa aligned itself with pariah states such as (a) Iran which has killed 40-50 thousand of its own citizens during the recent street protests, (b) Russia which has repeatedly invaded its neighbours, including Georgia and Ukraine and indiscriminately killed civilians of such neighbours in the process and (c) China which maintains one of the worst human rights records in history as proven by its recent treatment of the Uyghurs;

(2)whether the said Minister acted under his leadership and direction when he attacked the United States and spread the said misinformation that undermines the realignment of relations with Washington; if so, what are the relevant details; if not,

(3)whether he will discipline the said Minister for such utterances; if not, why not; if so, what are the relevant details;

(4)(a) what concrete steps will he direct DIRCO to take to restore South Africa as a truly non-aligned country by distancing itself from Iran, Russia and China and (b) what efforts has the Government taken to address specific issues the United States raised as conditions for normalising bilateral relations?

CO842E

RESPONSE

Honourable Members,

South Africa’s foreign policy is guided by the Constitution, which commits the Republic to the promotion of human rights, peace, multilateralism, and a rules-based international order.

In this context, South Africa engages a wide range of countries across the globe based on sovereign equality, mutual respect and non-interference in the internal affairs of states.

We maintain diplomatic relations with countries across different regions and political systems in pursuit of our national interests and our commitment to constructive global engagement.

This approach is consistent with South Africa’s long-standing policy of non-alignment and strategic autonomy.

Engagement with countries such as the United States, Iran, the Russian Federation and the People’s Republic of China takes place within this framework.

This engagement takes place through bilateral relations and multilateral platforms with a view to advancing dialogue, cooperation and peaceful resolution of disputes.

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation acts in accordance with the policy positions of Government and within the mandate provided by the President and Cabinet.

South Africa remains committed to its policy of non-alignment.

This does not imply neutrality or disengagement, but rather an independent foreign policy that seeks to promote dialogue, cooperation and peaceful resolution of global challenges.

Government will continue to engage all international partners in a balanced and principled manner consistent with national interests and constitutional values.

South Africa values its longstanding bilateral relationship with the United States and continues to engage constructively with the US on areas of mutual interest.

Efforts to strengthen and normalise relations include ongoing diplomatic engagements, dialogue through bilateral mechanisms and cooperation in areas such as trade, investment, health, education and security.

Government remains committed to addressing matters of concern through respectful engagement and dialogue, with a view to maintaining a constructive and mutually beneficial partnership with the United States while preserving South Africa’s independent foreign policy stance.

I thank you.

QUESTION

6.Mr M T Kaunda (KwaZulu-Natal: ANC) to ask the President of the Republic:

Whether, in light of the Government’s Presidential Nodal Points/Zones intervention that was first launched in 2001 and informed by factors such as poverty levels, unemployment and underdeveloped areas which intended to coordinate government interventions and support to stimulate local economic growth, fight crime, develop infrastructure, including social amenities and bringing government services closer to where communities live, the Government has taken any positions to stop such a programme; if not, how will Nodal Points interventions be linked with rural development and the District Development Model to expedite delivery of basic services and aggressively tackle high poverty, unemployment and poor service delivery; if so, what were the reasons for stopping such a programme?

CO836E

RESPONSE



Honourable Members,

The Presidential Nodal Points programme – incorporating the Urban Renewal Programme and the Integrated Sustainable Rural Development Programme – predates this administration.

While the specific institutional arrangements associated with these programmes have changed over time, the underlying objective of directing coordinated government interventions towards areas characterised by poverty, unemployment and underdevelopment remains a feature of government policy.

These objectives have subsequently been reflected in programmes such as the Comprehensive Rural Development Programme, approved by Cabinet in 2009, and more recently through the Integrated Rural Development Sector Strategy of 2023.

These objectives have now been taken up in the District Development Model, specifically the work to address development challenges through an integrated approach to policy and planning.

The District Development Model – or DDM – was introduced in 2019 to fix the coordination challenges that have long undermined service delivery.

The DDM is meant to overcome the problem of government spheres and departments operating in silos, which has led to a lack of coherence in planning and implementation, resulting in poor service delivery and low levels of investment in social infrastructure.

The DDM focuses all spheres of government on the municipal district and metropolitan spaces as the key sites of joint planning, budgeting and implementation.

Working together with business, labour, civil society and citizens, each district and metro develops a single, long-term plan that all three spheres align their resources behind.

This is meant to accelerate delivery of water, sanitation, electricity and roads.

What had been service delivery challenges can be turned into development opportunities, through localised procurement and job creation that promotes and supports local businesses.

A key objective of the DDM is to coordinate a government-wide response to poverty, unemployment and inequality.

It brings government closer to citizens by strengthening the coordination role and capacities at the district and metro levels. This improves responsiveness and accountability.

The DDM expedites delivery by breaking silos and aligning plans and budgets, and converting service delivery backlogs into local economic and employment opportunities.

I thank you.