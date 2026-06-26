MEC Lebogang Maile congratulates Bafana Bafana for historic progression to FIFA World Cup round of 32

The Gauteng MEC for Education, Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation, Lebogang Maile congratulates Bafana Bafana on their historic and remarkable achievement at the FIFA World Cup, after securing a place in the last 32 of the competition.

“We congratulate the boys for writing a new chapter for our country by making it to the next stage of the World Cup. We have always been consistent through our support and belief in the team even when many were doubtful that the team can make it this far especially after suffering a defeat against Mexico in the opening game. The team never allowed this to deter them and made a strong comeback and worked hard to ensure they remain in the competition”, said Maile.

The MEC further emphasized that the win against such a strong South Korean side reaffirms the country’s position as a resilient, competitive and a nation that is always determined to succeed and illustrates how the South African football has evolved over the years.

“This result should serve as a source of motivation to the entire team and the nation at large and inspire all of us to never give up when confronted with difficult situations. Bafana Bafana’s achievement is not only a triumph on the field but also a symbol of pride and inspiration for the nation, proving that through dedication and determination, we have the capacity to rise above any setback”.

“We call on all the people of Gauteng and the country to celebrate this historic achievement and to continue rallying behind the team. Our continued support will serve as a powerful force as Bafana Bafana prepares to face their next opponents in the competition. Once again, sport has proven to be a powerful tool to promote social cohesion and nation building”, concluded MEC Maile.

For media engagement please contact:

Mr. Onwabile Lubhelwana

Spokesperson: MEC for Education, Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation

Cell: 071 531 4513

E-mail: Onwabile.Lubhelwana@gauteng.gov.za

Mr. Phaladi Seakgwe

Director Communications: Department of Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation

Cell: 079 075 1673

E-mail: phaladi.seakgwe@gauteng.gov.za

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