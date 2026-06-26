Deputy Minister Mkhuleko Hlengwa visits Pongola to assess cross-border operations and promote road safety, 26 Jun

The Deputy Minister of Transport visits Pongola to assess the state of cross-border operations and to promote road safety

In an effort to assess the state of operations at Golela Border Post as well as to ensure the safe transportation of people and goods between South Africa and the Kingdom of Eswatini, the Deputy Minister of Transport, Mr. Mkhuleko Hlengwa will join the Cross-Border Road Transport Agency (C-BRTA) as part of Cross-Alive Road Safety Campaign which will take place at Pongola, KwaZulu Natal Province on Friday, 26 June 2026.

The main focus of the campaign is to ensure the safe transportation of hazardous goods along the corridors which link South Africa and its neighbouring countries such as Lesotho, Eswatini and Mozambique. It also aims at ensuring the effective monitoring and facilitation of cross-border traffic, while also enhancing the identification and prosecution of operators who may be in contravention of applicable cross-border road transport laws. It also aims to identify and curb illegal cross-border operations as well as to promote safe driver behaviour along corridors.

Furthermore, as a build up to the campaign, the C-BRTA, in collaboration with the National Department of Transport (DoT) and The South African National Roads Agency Limited (SANRAL) conducted a two-day Road Incident Management Systems (RIMS) and dangerous goods training from 22 till 23 June 2026. This training intervention focused on the road incident first responders such as Fire Departments and Emergency Services, Traffic Police, the South African Police Service and other authorities KZN and Pongola area such as Eteza Traffic Control Centre. The training intervention included authorities from Eswatini and Lesotho to ensure that the intervention reaches the neighbouring countries as a way of ensuring safer corridors in the region.

The programme for the day will include the following activities;

Golela Border Post walk-about;

Joint Law Enforcement Operation and road Safety Campaign.

The details of the campaign are as follows;

Place: Golela Border Post, Pongola, KwaZulu-Natal Province

Date: Friday, 26 June 2026

Time: 10:00

Media Enquiries:

Collen Msibi

National Spokesperson

Cell: 066 476 9015

Kago Ramoroka

Cross-Border Road Transport Agency

Cell: 083 308 0987

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