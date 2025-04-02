WV Secretary of State Kris Warner highlights the importance of prevention and recovery services in a video interview on Lauren’s Wish

Charleston, W.Va. – April 2nd is being celebrated by the West Virginia legislature as Prevention & Recovery Day at the State Capitol. In support of that endeavor, WV Secretary of State Kris Warner has released a recent interview with Michael Cole, Co-Founder and Chairman of a non-profit organization named Lauren’s Wish. The purpose of Secretary Warner's interview is to help raise awareness to the important work being done by West Virginia-based small businesses to help combat substance use disorder. The interview was published to Facebook, X, and YouTube.

Lauren’s Wish is located at Hazel's House of Hope in Morgantown. Peer recovery staff provide a safe environment where individuals can stay while awaiting treatment placement.

Cole started the 501(c)(3) for the namesake of his daughter, Lauren, whom he lost July 9, 2020, due to fentanyl poisoning. Lauren graduated from West Virginia University with a degree in Social Work and was in the process of earning her master's degree when she died at the age of 26.

“Lauren had a passion for helping those who are marginalized by society and suffering from substance use disorder even though she also was battling herself with that,” her father said in the interview with Secretary Warner.

Secretary Warner applauded the work of the Cole family as well as all others involved in helping those addicted to legal and illegal drugs.

"We all need to do our part," said Secretary Warner. "Like many other West Virginians, the Cole family took the tragedy of losing a child and turned it into helping hundreds of other women and girls dealing with addiction."

Click here to watch Secretary Warner's full interview with Michael Cole talking about the goals and mission of Lauren’s Wish.

Disclaimer: The WV Secreta​ry of State’s Office does not endorse, suggest, or promote services, activities, or offerings by non-governmental organizations or individuals.