Commissioner's Message on Autism and Neurodiversity Acceptance Mo...

April is Autism and Neurodiversity Acceptance Month, with the word “acceptance” recently having replaced the word “awareness.”

With more than 75 million people in the world who identify as living with autism, 35 thousand of whom live in New York State, we have certainly moved beyond the former “awareness” and expect that people with autism are accepted just as they are, with all the diverse traits that make people unique. As acting Commissioner of the Office for People With Developmental Disabilities, I celebrate the freedom to be yourself and to be acknowledged for who you are as a person, with or without a disability.

At OPWDD, we take opportunities like this month to further highlight the achievements, contributions and skills that people with autism bring to our communities. We have engaged in public campaigns to encourage people to “Look Beyond” someone’s developmental disability and see the person. Most recently, our “Dare to be YOU” campaign featured people doing what brings them joy and pride for who they are. The submissions were an incredible reminder of people’s spirit and eagerness to share of themselves. We heard from people who run their own businesses, are homeowners, and who are talented artists and fierce competitors.

But beyond the campaigns and this month’s observance, I think that “acceptance” is an action that translates to one of inclusion and belonging.

On April 2, in honor of World Autism and Neurodiversity Acceptance, you will see some of New York’s most famous buildings lit in signature blue. We will also be flying New York State’s Neurodiversity Flag designed by Autism Spectrum Disorder Advisory Board member, Josh Mirsky, as a symbol of the strength and value of people with autism.

Let these visual reminders lead to more. More invitations to join in. More opportunities to learn. More discussion about how we see each other and what we really want others to understand. More visibility.

Sincerely,

Willow Baer, Acting Commissioner