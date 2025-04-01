WV State Senate and Secretary of State Kris Warner recognized the Benedum Foundation on its 80th anniversary

​​Charleston, W.Va. – WV Secretary of State Kris Warner was honored to join the WV State Senate in commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation. Foundation President Jennifer Giovannitti, several of the Foundation trustees, several members of the Foundation staff, and State Senator Ben Queen were guests at the State Capitol hosted by Secretary Warner.

The Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation was started in 1944 by Bridgeport, WV natives Michael and Sarah Benedum. The Foundation was named for their only child, a son, who died while serving in the American military.

The Foundation has helped launch businesses, grow industries, and revitalize communities across our state. Whether it’s investing in small business incubators, supporting workforce training, or funding new ideas that bring jobs to our region, Benedum has invested significantly in the potential of West Virginia and of West Virginians.

“Economic development is about more than just policy—it’s about revitalizing our main streets, health care, education, and creating opportunities for people to build better lives. That’s why the Benedum Foundation’s commitment to fostering entrepreneurship has been so important,” said Secretary of State Kris Warner.

Over the last 80 years, the Benedum Foundation has issued grants totaling more than $1.5 billion for projects that have transformed communities and made it easier for people to start and grow businesses. It has supported not just individual businesses, but an entire entrepreneurial ecosystem, ensuring that West Virginia remains a place where small ideas can turn into something big.

“Since its founding in 1944, the Benedum Foundation has been a champion for economic development, entrepreneurship, and innovation,” said Senator Queen from the Senate Chamber. “The Foundation, its Board of Trustees, and its staff understand that real, lasting change happens when people are given the tools, resources, and support they need to build something on their own. That is the kind of investment West Virginia needs, and for eight decades, Benedum has been leading the way.”

“Developing local economies gives West Virginians the chance to stay, to work, to build, and to succeed. And for 80 years, the Benedum Foundation has helped make that happen,” said Secretary Warner.

“So today, we not only celebrate the legacy of The Great Wildcatter, Michael Benedum, and the Benedum Foundation, but we look forward to what’s next,” said Senator Queen. “Because with the Foundation’s continued partnership, the best days for West Virginia’s entrepreneurs, businesses, and communities are still ahead. It is with deep appreciation that the WV State Senate takes time to formally honor the Benedum Foundation for its leadership, its investment in our future, and its unwavering belief in the people of West Virginia,” Queen continued.

Secretary Warner hosted a luncheon for the representatives from the Benedum Foundation. Joining them were representatives from the WV Small Business Development Center, the WV Entrepreneurship Ecosystem, and members of The WV One Stop Business Center.

To learn more about the Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation, CLICK HERE​

Disclaimer: This release is created with publicly available information relating to historical activities conducted in the public interest. The WV Secretary of State’s Office does not endorse, suggest, or promote services, activities, or offerings by nongovernmental organizations or individuals.