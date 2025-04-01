HNF-Funded Wearable Sensor Study to Be Presented at the 2025 AAN Annual Meeting

HNF remains dedicated to funding and supporting innovative research efforts that improve the lives of those living with CMT and other neuromuscular disorders.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hereditary Neuropathy Foundation (HNF) is proud to announce that HNF Therapeutic Research In Accelerated Discovery (TRIAD) partner Ashkan Vaziri, PhD, CEO of BioSensics, will present groundbreaking research on wearable sensor technology at the 2025 American Academy of Neurology (AAN) Annual Meeting in San Diego. The oral presentation, titled Application of Wearable Sensors to Assess Disease Severity in Adults with Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease, will take place on April 7, 2025, from 2:12 PM to 2:24 PM PT in session S16: Updates on Nerve and Muscle Disorders.

This pioneering study, led by HNF Fellow, Kayla Cornett, PhD, University of Sydney in collaboration with BioSensics was launched by HNF at its inaugural Clinical Trial Readiness Summit in June 2024, marking a significant step forward in the development of objective, technology-driven outcome measures for Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease (CMT). As part of its ongoing commitment to accelerating research and improving patient care, HNF continues to support this initiative, with Phase 2 of the study set to take place in Nashville from April 24-26, 2025.

For more information on the Summit and to register: https://HNFSummit.givesmart.com

“This study has the potential to enhance clinical trial design for CMT,” said Allison Moore, CEO and Founder of HNF. “The use of wearable sensors is revolutionizing the future of how we assess disease progression and measure treatment efficacy, bringing us closer to meaningful therapeutic advancements for the CMT community and neuromuscular diseases.”

HNF remains dedicated to funding and supporting innovative research efforts that improve the lives of those living with CMT and other neuromuscular disorders. This collaboration with Biosensics underscores the importance of integrating cutting-edge technology into patient-centered research initiatives.

About Hereditary Neuropathy Foundation (HNF)

HNF’s mission is to increase awareness and accurate diagnosis of Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT) and related inherited neuropathies, support people living with CMT and their families with critical information to improve quality of life, and fund research that will lead to treatments and cures. HNF’s Therapeutic Research in Accelerated Discovery (TRIAD) is a collaborative effort with academia, government, and industry to develop treatments for CMT. As part of TRIAD’s research consortium, the Global Registry for Inherited Neuropathies (GRIN) was established as a patient registry to collect and analyze patient-reported data and clinical scales, including the ONLS, CMT-FOM, CMTPedS, CMTInfS, Digital Health Technologies and the collection and curation of genetic reports. The data has been instrumental in identifying the burden, diagnostic journey, and prevalence of CMT.

About Biosensics

BioSensics is the leader in developing wearable sensors and digital health technologies for clinical trials and research, remote patient monitoring, and health assessments. Founded in 2007 by three scientists from Harvard, BioSensics has created new paradigms in using wearable sensors in healthcare and revolutionized the medical alert industry by creating technologies that are now used by thousands of older adults.

BioSensics offers comprehensive end-to-end solutions and services for the acquisition of digital measures and biomarkers in clinical trials and research. BioSensics designs and validates all elements of its solutions, including wearable sensors, software, and algorithms. Our experienced research team extends complete scientific and technical consultation services, such as study design and protocol development, in addition to statistical analysis. Furthermore, BioSensics clinical operations team provides comprehensive operational and logistics support for clinical trial projects.

BioSensics has received over $50M in research and development program support from the U.S. National Institute of Health (NIH). In 2022, BioSensics remote measure technologies was selected by the NIH for use in clinical trials involving people with rare diseases.

