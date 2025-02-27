Become a Certified CMT-FOM Clinical Evaluator at the HNF Clinical Trial Readiness Summit

Become one of the first Fully Certified CMT-FOM Clinical Evaluators at the upcoming HNF Clinical Trial Readiness Summit in Nashville, TN.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hereditary Neuropathy Foundation (HNF) is proud to offer an exclusive opportunity to become one of the first Fully Certified CMT-FOM Clinical Evaluators at the upcoming HNF Clinical Trial Readiness Summit in Nashville, TN. This groundbreaking training will take place from April 23-26, 2025.

This is a unique and FREE training opportunity led by Dr. Joshua Burns, PhD, at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Dr. Kayla Cornett, PhD, at the University of Sydney designed for clinical professionals seeking to enhance their expertise in the Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease (CMT) Functional Outcome Measure (CMT-FOM). However, participants must cover their own travel expenses to Nashville.

Why Get Fully Certified?

Upon successful completion of this program, participants will receive Full Certification, granting them:

-Membership of the inaugural group of Certified CMT Clinical Evaluators, listed on www.ClinicalOutcomeMeasures.org

-Access to ongoing training, quality assurance, and advanced online knowledge resources

-Exclusive Q&A sessions with Master Trainers

-Eligibility to become a Master Trainer

-Inclusion in a global community of practice with fellow Clinical Evaluators

Limited Spots Available – Register ASAP!

Space is limited, so interested candidates should register as soon as possible to secure their spot.

For more information or to register, contact us at info@clinicaloutcomemeasures.org

Why is CMT Clinical Training More Important Than Ever?

The landscape of CMT research and clinical trials is evolving rapidly, with new therapeutic approaches emerging and more clinical trials than ever before. The ability to accurately assess functional outcomes in individuals with CMT is critical to the success of these trials. With the growing adoption of wearable technologies, digital biomarkers, and advanced clinical measures, properly trained evaluators are in high demand to ensure the reliability of trial data. By becoming fully certified, clinical professionals will be equipped with the latest skills and expertise needed to drive forward groundbreaking treatments and accelerate the pathway to a cure.

About the Hereditary Neuropathy Foundation (HNF)

HNF’s mission is to increase awareness and accurate diagnosis of Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT) and related inherited neuropathies, support people living with CMT and their families with critical information to improve quality of life, and fund research that will lead to treatments and cures. HNF’s Therapeutic Research in Accelerated Discovery (TRIAD) is a collaborative effort with academia, government, and industry to develop treatments for CMT. As part of TRIAD’s research consortium, the Global Registry for Inherited Neuropathies (GRIN) was established as a patient registry to collect and analyze patient-reported data and clinical scales, including the ONLS, CMT-FOM, CMTPedS, and CMTInfS and the collection and curation of genetic reports. The data has been instrumental in identifying the burden, diagnostic journey, and prevalence of CMT. In 2022, HNF launched the CMT Genie, a patient-initiated genetic testing program to support genetic diagnosis by offering patients virtual genetic counseling with an option to obtain a prescription to seek a genetic diagnosis.

