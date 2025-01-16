CMT Summit + Retreat 2025: Uniting Patients, Researchers, Regulators, and Industry Leaders to Accelerate CMT Research

Join patients, researchers, and industry leaders April 24-26 in Nashville to advance CMT research and empower wellness.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hereditary Neuropathy Foundation (HNF) is thrilled to announce the 2025 CMT Summit + Retreat, a two-day event dedicated to advancing research and promoting wellness for the Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT) community. Taking place from April 24-26, 2025, at the Sonesta Nashville Airport, this summit will bring together patients, researchers, industry leaders, and regulatory professionals to drive innovation in clinical trial readiness and empower patients through health and wellness programs.

Key Event Highlights:

Clinical Evaluator Training – April 23, 2025

Patients are invited to participate in this hands-on training session to support clinical trial readiness. Early arrivals are encouraged to engage in this vital preparatory initiative.

BioSensics Wearable Study – April 24, 2025

CMT patients will have the unique opportunity to participate in groundbreaking research utilizing wearable devices. This study aims to collect data to accelerate advancements in the understanding and treatment of CMT.

Welcome Evening Reception & Poster Session – April 24, 2025

The summit opens with a networking reception featuring a poster session and sponsor tables, showcasing the latest in CMT research, technology, and resources.

Day 1: CMT Clinical Trial Readiness Summit – April 24, 2025

Dive into research and treatment, bringing together patients, clinicians, researchers, and industry leaders for impactful sessions:

- Keynote Address: Explore the future of CMT research, highlighting breakthroughs and emerging therapies.

- Patient Voices Panel: Hear inspiring stories from patients participating in clinical trials and natural history studies, emphasizing their role in advancing

treatments.

- Wearable Tech Innovations: Delve into Phase 2 results of the BioSensics wearable study, showcasing how real-world data is transforming clinical trial design

and advancing biomarkers.

- Centers of Excellence Insights: Learn strategies to develop effective CMT Centers of Excellence, improve care, and enhance clinical trial readiness.

- Research Presentations: Discover new findings in CMT subtypes and HNF’s strategic roadmap to accelerate research and connect subtypes for broader

therapeutic impact.

- Biomarkers & Data in Action: Understand how patient-donated samples are driving breakthroughs in biomarker research and shaping clinical trials.

Day 2: CMT Patient Retreat for Health + Wellness – April 25, 2025

This day emphasizes patient empowerment through health and wellness workshops designed to improve the quality of life. Attendees will enjoy interactive sessions, community-building opportunities, and expert guidance on managing life with CMT.

- Test & Try Mobility Solutions + CMT-Friendly Products: Explore and test a variety of mobility aids, including AFOs, crutches, scooters, and wheelchairs,

alongside adaptive technologies and assistive products. Experts will provide guidance to find solutions tailored to individual needs.

- Wellness Workshops: Participate in sessions on meditation, posture alignment, practical nutrition, and emotional resilience to enhance overall well-being.

- Fashion & Adaptive Clothing Showcase: Discover innovative designs like AFO-friendly shoes and adaptive garments.

- CMT Speed-Friending: Connect with others in a lively, fast-paced session.

- Free Surgery & Bracing Consultations: One-on-one expert advice.

- CMT Biobank Contributions: Advance research by contributing to the Biobank initiative.

Why Attend?

The CMT Summit + Retreat is the premier event for the CMT community, offering invaluable insights, networking opportunities, and access to cutting-edge research. Together, we can accelerate the path to new treatments and improve the lives of those living with CMT.

Register Now. Spaces are limited. To learn more about the event, register, or participate in the clinical study, visit https://HNFSummit.givesmart.com

To learn more about the impactful work HNF is doing visit: www.hnf-cure.org

Legal Disclaimer:

