WV Secretary of State Kris Warner Applauds Trump Executive Order Provisions Reinforcing State Election Integrity and Preventing Non-Citizens from Voting

Charleston, W.Va. – The United States Constitution guarantees that the time, manner, and place of elections are the jurisdiction of the states. On Tuesday, President Donald Trump issued an Executive Order reaffirming this principle in some aspects of states’ election administration.

The Executive Order, issued by the White House on March 25th, is titled “Preserving & Protecting The Integrity of American Elections.”

“Free, fair, and honest elections unmarred by fraud, errors, or suspicion are fundamental to maintaining our constitutional Republic,” states the Executive Order. “The right of American citizens to have their votes properly counted and tabulated, without illegal dilution, is vital to determining the rightful winner of the election.”

WV Secretary of State Kris Warner expressed optimism in the Executive Order, praising the administration’s focus on issues important to protecting states' rights. Specifically, Secretary Warner applauds the Trump Administration’s interest in shoring up federal resources to allow states to confirm citizenship for eligibility purposes and directing federal law enforcement agencies to provide support to states for alleged election crimes.

“I applaud efforts on the part of the Trump Administration to make elections more secure and, thus, increasing the confidence Americans have in the legitimacy of our government,” said Secretary Warner.

"Giving West Virginia free access to federal records to confirm citizenship and directing federal law enforcement to accept criminal referrals from states will bolster West Virginia's efforts in maintaining accurate voter registration lists. States need this kind of cooperation to prevent foreign nationals from influencing elections and prosecuting bad actors who attempt to cheat," said Secretary Warner.

Other aspects of the Executive Order are under further review for consistency with federalism principles, such as the desired policy of changing the deadline for returning an absentee ballot and certification standards for voting equipment. Warner said that he will continue to work with his team and colleagues around the country to ensure that any directives for specific activities or implementation of policies come from the appropriate authorities, whether that be our state legislature, Congress, or the Chief Executive.

During the current legislative session, the WV Secretary of State's Office has been working with leaders in both the State Senate and House of Delegates to pass legislation that would require photo identification to vote, streamline investigation procedures to prosecute election crimes, and increase transparency in political communications.

﻿Photo: WV Secretary of State Kris Warner is seen here in his office holding a visual representation of the introduced version of HB 3016 (2025) relating to photograph identification for voting purposes and designation of citizenship on a driver’s license.

​"Only United States citizens who are West Virginia residents should be voting in West Virginia elections," said Secretary Warner. "The President's Executive Order is a step in the right direction to keeping West Virginia's elections secure."