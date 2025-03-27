Statement From Governor Hochul on Reproductive Rights

“The anti-woman, anti-abortion zealots are at it again. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is trying to come after a New York doctor who prescribed medication abortion via telemedicine — the same doctor who is facing charges in Louisiana for the so-called ‘crime’ of prescribing this FDA-approved medication.

“Today, the County Clerk in Ulster County bravely stood up with a simple message: hell no. Acting County Clerk Taylor Bruck has formally notified Texas that in accordance with our shield laws he is rejecting the filing of a judgment against a New York doctor. New York is grateful for his courage and common sense.

“This is New York. We’ll never back down from fighting for these fundamental rights.”