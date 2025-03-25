Secretary of State Kris Warner Reports 1,221 New WV Business Registrations for February of 2025

Charleston, W.Va. – The WV Secretary of State's Office registered 1,221 new businesses statewide during the month of February according to Secretary of State Kris Warner.

Pleasants County led the state in the percentage of new business growth with a total of six new business registrations, a 1.98% increase. The Secretary of State’s Business Division reported that Mason, Raleigh, Marshall and Morgan also experienced notable growth during the month.

Top five counties in new business growth:

Pleasants County - 1.98% growth Mason County - 1.79% growth Raleigh County - 1.75% growth Marshall County - 1.65% growth Morgan County - 1.55% growth

Counties that led the state in total businesses registered in February include Kanawha, Berkeley, Monongalia, Raleigh and Jefferson.

Top five counties in total businesses registered:

Kanawha County - 109 new registrations Berkeley County - 108 new registrations Monongalia County - 96 new registrations Raleigh County - 87 new registrations Jefferson County - 66 new registrations

Statewide, West Virginia registered 13,563 new businesses in the previous 12-month period, from March 1, 2024, to February 28, 2025. Raleigh County led all 55 counties with a 18.86% growth rate during the one-year timespan. To review county-by-county growth, visit our Business Statistics Database.

Additionally, the WV Secretary of State's Office will participate in the WV Entrepreneurship Ecosystem's annual conference at Shepherd University in Shepherdstown. Bridging Innovation from April 28 to May 2, 2025, is the state's premier entrepreneurship event.

For more information about Bridging Innovation, click here.