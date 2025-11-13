Tucker County CVB Executive Director Jessica Waldo joins Secretary Warner for “Just Three Questions!” to discuss how tourism stimulates entrepreneurship

​Davis, W.Va. – During a recent episode of “Just Three Questions!”, recorded at Canaan Valley Resort, Jessica Waldo, executive director of the Tucker County Convention and Visitors Bureau, and WV Secretary of State Kris Warner discussed the role tourism plays in Tucker County and the relationship the CVB, chamber of commerce and local elected officials have with the tourism related businesses.

More than fifty percent of Tucker County consists of state parks, wilderness areas and a wildlife refuge. These outdoor attractions bring in tourists and entrepreneurs alike generating revenue for the local economy.

Waldo said, "We have a huge outdoor recreation product that people come to visit. In turn, local entrepreneurs have opened up art galleries, breweries, dining experiences. So, we have a very strong tourism economy that then in turn supports these entrepreneurs that have opened shops and different lodging and dining opportunities in the area."

The communities of Thomas and Davis in Tucker County have benefited from the increase in tourism. Secretary Warner said, "It seems like both communities have reinvented themselves as anchors for the arts, which includes culinary options, entrepreneurs, and galleries."

Waldo responded, "We had some entrepreneurs that took the risk. They were artists not originally from the area and saw the potential. They knew that there was already a tourism economy here and that there were visitors coming that they could potentially sell their wares to."

She added, "They've also given back. Some of them have served on councils of either the Davis or Thomas City Councils. They serve with nonprofits in the community. They're always willing to donate or help different organizations throughout. And so that is another example of a good partnership with your entrepreneurs and business area."

The interview with Waldo and other recorded episodes of “Just Three Questions!” can be found on the WVSOS YouTube channel​.

“Just Three Questions!” with WV Business Leaders and Entrepreneurs is an interview program hosted by WV Secretary of State Kris Warner. The series is designed to inform West Virginians about services and resources available to entrepreneurs and business owners. The program also identifies economic drivers in the state. Secretary Warner is a former small business owner an​d entrepreneur that developed enterprise centers in Monongalia, Preston and Barbour counties. Prior to being elected Secretary of State in 2024, Secretary Warner served as WV State Director of the USDA Rural Development and Executive Director of the WV Economic Development Authority.

