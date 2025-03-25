Shimon Braun in his studio

- An Invitation to Celebrate an Inspirational Artist

When WAVES came on the scene in the ’80s under the direction of Shimon Braun, it truly caught my eye. The movement was so full, dynamic, and inspiring—it shook Philadelphia up!” — Christine Cox, Co-Founder and Artistic Director of Ballet X

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --From War to the Stage: Shimon Braun’s New Memoir -- The Extraordinary Life of a Dance Visionary- An Invitation to Celebrate an Inspirational ArtistShimon Braun ( https://shimonbraun.com ) - Holocaust survivor, groundbreaking choreographer, and artistic visionary - redefined the boundaries of dance. Shimon Braun’s journey is one of resilience, artistry, and innovation. We invite you to meet Shimon and celebrate his story at our Champagne Book Signing on Saturday, May 3, from 2:00–4:00 p.m. at CSz Philadelphia (2030 Sansom Street, Philadelphia)—the former home of his dance studio, Jazz Dance Center, and WAVES.Christine Cox, Co-Founder and Artistic Director of Ballet X, said:"When WAVES came on the scene in the ’80s under the direction of Shimon Braun, it truly caught my eye. The movement was so full, dynamic, and inspiring—it shook Philadelphia up. I remember watching the company on TV and thinking how cool it was to be a dancer. Congratulations and thank you to Shimon for making a lasting impression on the dance world.”Shimon’s journey began as a child refugee fleeing war-torn Poland in 1938. By age 10, he had traveled across five countries and spoken five languages. He transformed from a gymnastics champion into a pioneering choreographer, revolutionizing jazz dance by blending classical ballet, gymnastics, and street dance—becoming the first to bring breakdancing to the professional stage.His renowned company, WAVES, was hailed as “A Phenomenon” by The New York Times, captivating audiences from Philadelphia’s Academy of Music to London’s Royal Festival Hall. WAVES reshaped the American dance scene, spawning a generation of artists who credit Shimon for their success.Shimon Braun Dance Excerpt: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2QkKhJje5hs Every WAVES performance ended in a standing ovation, with legends like Marcel Marceau clamoring to meet Shimon backstage. His life’s journey—fleeing war-torn Poland as a child refugee, speaking five languages by age ten, and ultimately transforming the dance world—is an inspiring narrative that bridges history, culture, and art.Monica Horan Rosenthal, “Amy” from Everyone Loves Raymond, wrote: "Shimon Braun is an artist, a dancer, a survivor, and a true citizen of the universe. His story is dance history, world history, and life philosophy all rolled into one… I’m thrilled it will now be shared with readers through his captivating book."Now, as WAVES celebrates its 50th anniversary, Shimon’s legacy continues to inspire. His memoir, A Choreographic Journey of Survival and Triumph—tells the remarkable story of his journey from Holocaust survivor to trailblazing choreographer. For copies of Shimon’s memoir, please call: 610.659.6234 or write: meghan.braun1@gmail.com.Canvas Rebel profiled Shimon on February 25 : https://canvasrebel.com/meet-shimon-braun # # #

Shimon Braun Dance Excerpt

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.